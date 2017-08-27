Lorde, VMAs 2017: Red Carpet & Performance Photos

Lorde is a nominee as well as a performer at tonight’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and fans are dying to see what she will be wearing, especially on the red carpet. And, of course, they probably can’t wait to see her performance. Tonight, check in here as we update this post throughout the event to show you Lorde’s best moments during the VMAs.

Tonight, Lorde rocked a lavender strapless ball gown with a feather skirt and the design was from Monique Lhuillier’s spring 2018 collection. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lorde was styled by Karla Welch.