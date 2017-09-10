’60 Minutes’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable for Free

Looking to watch a live stream of “60 Minutes”? There are a handful of different options to watch every episode, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

You can watch the last five episodes on-demand for free via CBS.com, but if you want to watch episodes live as they air (every Sunday night on CBS at 7 p.m. ET/PT), and you don’t have cable, you can do so by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS Amazon channel (again, you can sign up for a free trial of one or both right here), you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app

CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which allows you to watch more than 70 channels live without cable. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app