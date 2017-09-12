Hurricane Irma & Harvey Telethon Time & Channels to Watch

The Hurricane Harvey and Irma telethon, titled Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief, airs tonight. Get all the details on the celebrities involved, what time the program airs, what channels to watch and more.

SHOW DATE: September 12, 2017

TIME: 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNELS: ABC, NBC, CBS, BET, Bravo, CMT, E!, Fox, HBO, iHeart Media, MTV, Oxygen, SiriusXM, Univision and Westwood One.

HOW TO DONATE: Click here for details on how to donate to Hurricane Harvey & Irma victims. You can also donate via the Hand in Hand official website. People can also shop Hand in Hand merchandise to donate.

LIVE STREAMS: For those who do not have cable, there are many options available, as Rolling Stone reports – AOL, Apple Music, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Beats 1 and Huffington Post. Click here for the official live stream, compliments of MTV and YouTube.

CELEBRITY APPEARANCES:

Malin Ackerman

Trace Adkins

Jason Alexander

Lily Aldridge

Anthony Anderson

Beyonce

The Black Eyed Peas

Bun B

J Balvin

Elizabeth Banks

Justin Bieber

Dierks Bentley

Bobby Bones

Julie Bowen

Wayne Brady

Connie Britton

Sterling K. Brown

Luke Bryan

Steve Buscemi

CASSIE

George Clooney

Andy Cohen

Stephen Colbert

Sean “Diddy” Combs

David Copperfield

Chace Crawford

Terry Crews

Billy Crystal

Lee Daniels

Robert De Niro

Leonardo DiCaprio

Old Dominion

Drake

Hilary Duff

Jeff Dunham

Jourdan Dunn

Brett Eldridge

Charles Esten

Jimmy Fallon

Rascal Flatts

Luis Fonsi

Jamie Foxx

Richard Gere

Josh Gad

Eddie George

Selena Gomez

Amy Grant

Pastor John Gray

Josh Groban

Savannah Guthrie

Tom Hanks

Marcia Gay Harden

Angie Harmon

Taraji P. Henson

Faith Hill

Julianne Hough

Kate Hudson

Dwayne Johnson

Joe Jonas

Catherine Zeta -Jones

Tori Kelly

DJ Khaled

Nicole Kidman

Gayle King

Karlie Kloss

Karolina Kurkova

Matt Lauer

Jay Leno

Kings of Leon

Jared Leto

Eva Longoria

Matthew McConaughey

Eric McCormack

Tim McGraw

Nicki Minaj

Kip Moore

Tracy Morgan

Lupita Nyong’o

Norah O’Donnell

Gerardo Ortiz

Brothers Osborne

Brad Paisley

Chris Paul

Jon Pardi

Tyler Perry

Dennis Quaid

Questlove

Jeremy Renner

Julia Roberts

Robin Roberts

Craig Robinson

Ray Romano

Kelly Rowland

Darius Rucker

Adam Sandler

Travis Scott

Ryan Seacrest

Dan + Shay

Blake Shelton

Maria Shriver

Michael W. Smith

Will Smith

David Spade

Gwen Stefani

Michael Strahan

George Strait

Barbra Streisand

PK Subban

Cole Swindell

Wanda Sykes

Miles Teller

T.I.

Timbaland

Justin Timberlake

Chris Tomlin

Meghan Trainor

Wilmer Valderrama

Sofia Vergara

Kerry Washington

Marlon Wayans

Bruce Willis

Chandra Wilson

Charlie Wilson

Oprah Winfrey

Cece Winans

Rita Wilson

Reese Witherspoon

Chris Young

Zion

SOCIAL MEDIA: Use the hashtag #HandInHand.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Proceeds from the telethon will benefit the following charities – Rebuild Texas Fund, ASPCA, Best Friends, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, Feeding Florida, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and United Way. Phone lines and text messaging will be open at the beginning of the show tonight.