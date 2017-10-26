John Cena’s Proposal to Nikki Bella at Wrestlemania on ‘Total Bellas’

Nikki Bella went against doctors’ orders to be a part of Wrestlemania in April 2017 and it’s a good thing she did. In the middle of the ring, fellow WWE wrestler John Cena, her longtime boyfriend, decided to get down on one knee and pop the question to Bella. After getting down on his knee and opening a jewelry box to reveal an impressive diamond ring, Cena said, “I have been waiting so long to ask you this. Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, will you marry me?” Bella immediately smiled and shook her head “yes”. She then leaned down and kissed Cena. The couple then shared a passionate embrace. Check out the proposal in the above video.

Tonight, the couple’s proposal is featured on their reality show Total Bellas. The two of them have appeared on Total Bellas, along with Total Divas together, and they have put their relationship on display over the years. In the past, Cena had voiced on the show that he was against marriage. He also has stated many times that he does not want to have children. On Total Divas, fans have seen Bella’s family show their concern over this, fearing that Bella would be sacrificing too much for Cena’s lifestyle. Fortunately, Cena has changed his mind about getting married. Cena was previously married and in 2016, he explained to Rolling Stone why it ended, saying, “A lot of that was because of my inability to be a good husband, but then Nicole strolled into my life, and that did it.” Cena then went on to explain his stance on having children. He revealed, “I know I cannot handle raising a child. It’s like with the dog. My biggest thing to Nicole about the dog was: Love dogs, but I can’t contribute to taking care of one … And just because everyone else is happy with children doesn’t mean that’s how I have to live. I’ve been upfront about this … It’s not negotiable. We’ve been to therapy over it. I don’t think it will ever be over with. I’m stubborn as fuck and extremely selfish as well.” Last April 2016, Cena also said that marriage was not in the cards for him again, but clearly, he has a new outlook on the subject. Cena told said on Today that it took someone as strong as Bella to change his life. As for Cena’s ex-wife, her name is Elizabeth Huberdeau and the two were high school sweethearts, according to the Bleacher Report.

So, how big is Bella’s engagement ring? E! News reports that she is sporting a 5-carat piece of jewelry on her finger. Certified Gemologist Appraiser Deborah Villepigue explained, “The center stone is a perfect, round, brilliant diamond around 4 1/2 to 5 carats and about 1/2 carat of round, brilliant diamonds flanking the center stone on the band. All the diamonds are set in platinum in a classic, six-prong platinum head. It’s a classic Tiffany design. The center diamond should be VS-1 in clarity and D-E color.” In an interview with Today, Bella talked about the proposal, dishing on why she was surprised, but how she thought the location of the proposal was perfect. She stated, “I never would have thought that he would have proposed in front of all those people. But that’s home for us … WWE is our home. It’s where we met. It’s our passion and our life. For me, it’s like, he is my prince charming. And he’s saying, I want her to be my queen, at our home in front of our family. And honestly, I couldn’t have asked for it to be any other way. It was perfect.”

Currently, John Cena has been supporting his fiancee as she competes on Dancing With the Stars, opposite pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev. And, a new season of Total Divas is set to premiere November 1, 2017. On the show, Bella will be planning her wedding and she is even shown trying on wedding dresses. So, what does Bella have in mind for her big day? In a previous interview with People, Bella revealed, “I want the day we get married to be special, not like it’s another appearance. I don’t want it to be like, ‘We only have two days to do this.’ I want to enjoy it. I want to enjoy it in the weeks going into it, and also the weeks after.”