Ben Platt: What’s He Doing After ‘Dear Evan Hansen’?

Getty

Ben Platt blew audiences away with his starring role in the hit Broadway musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’. At just 24, the actor earned the 2017 Tony for Best Actor in a Musical. Platt bid farewell to the titular role in the show on November 19, and now, fans are curious about what he’s up to.

As of right now, the world seems like Platt’s oyster, and he doesn’t seem inclined to shy away from anything. In a recent interview with Variety, he spoke about the record deal he signed with Atlantic last year. Discussing the kind of music he wants to record, Platt said “Maybe like a Shawn Mendes/Charlie Puth meets Ray Charles… I would love to have something on the radio, for sure.”

In December, Platt posted a photo from an Atlantic Records recording studio with the caption, “Cooking up an album in a Beyonce sweatshirt”. Fans were quick to comment things like “YES YES YES YES” and “… consider the album already purchased….”

Platt also said he’s excited about the possibility of doing more films (fans may recall he had a supporting role in “Pitch Perfect”) and even more musical theater.

But for now, the focus certainly seems to be on a debut album. On January 10, the actor pinned a tweet that reads, “I. Can’t. Wait. To. Share. My. Music.”

This year, Platt will appear in the film Drunk Parents, starring Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek. The film doesn’t yet have a release date, but IMDB lists the synopsis as, “Two drunk parents attempt to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and social circle through elaborate neighborhood schemes.”

Apart from that, he recently moved. In late December, The New York Post reported that Platt purchased a two-bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side. According to the outlet, the home comes with “floor-to-ceiling windows, dark herringbone wood floors and crown moldings.”

Platt was born in LA and has four other siblings. His father, Marc Platt, is a producer who has received an Academy Award nomination for producing Bridge of Spies and La La Land. Platt attended high school in Los Angeles, and went on to attend Columbia. He dropped out of university after six weeks to pursue a role in Book of Mormon on Broadway. Mormon did not mark his first stage work by any means, though. At 11, Platt played Noah in the national tour of “Caroline, or Change”, and prior to that, he appeared in smaller performances of “Cinderealla”, “The Music Man”, “Mame, “Into the Woods”, City of Angels” and “Pippin”, among others.