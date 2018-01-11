Critics Choice Awards 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch The CW Channel Online

The CW

The 2018 Critics Choice Awards air tonight on The CW channel from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/5 – 7 p.m. PT and Olivia Munn is the host. It’s the 23rd edition of the annual event that’s purpose is to honor the best in film and television over the past year. After the news of Munn’s gig was announced, Broadcast Film Critics Association President Joey Berlin released the following statement about Munn’s involvement in the event, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Olivia hosting this year’s ceremony, and know that she will deliver an entertaining and sharp-witted evening to everyone in the room, and the viewers at home. Beyond her skills as an actress, Olivia’s work as an activist within the industry gives her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead this night honoring the best and brightest in film and television.”

Tonight, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will receive the #SeeHer Award, presented by the movie’s director Patty Jenkins. A spokesperson told E! that the award is about women who “push boundaries” and that, “Gadot broke through this year as a powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic Wonder Woman, but in life as well, using her platform to encourage those in the entertainment industry and beyond to strive for fairness and parity across genders.” The Shape of Water leads with 14 nominations this year and if you would like to watch the show, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch The CW online, on your phone or on another streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

FuboTV: The CW (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: The CW (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

In addition to director Patty Jenkins, Showbiz Junkies reports that other celebrities set to present at the Critics Choice Awards include Nick Jonas, Chris Hemsworth, Julianne Hough, Sarah Hyland, Joe Keery, Diane Kruger, Dacre Montgomery, Justina Machado, and Kumail Nanjiani. Up for Best Picture tonight are the films The Big Sick, Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, The Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Post, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

When Olivia Munn was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if she would get political in her hosting tonight’s event, she said that, “At the end of the day, if it’s entertaining, it’s entertaining — but entertaining doesn’t mean being soft. If something feels like the right joke or the right bit, then we’ll go there, but my style is not to shock … Everyone’s intention — the creators, the host, the producers, the writers — is just trying to entertain. I don’t think anyone is doing something just to shock or be malicious. Now being on the other side of this, my intention is to entertain, but not shy away from anything because it’s taboo or risque.” At the recent Golden Globes, the event had a ton of focus on all the sexual harassment and assault news coming out about Hollywood elite. Munn, herself, previously spoke out against Hollywood heavyweight Brett Ratner, accusing him of sexual misconduct and harassment.