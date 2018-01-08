How to Watch ‘David Bowie: The Last Five Years’ Online

Getty

Almost exactly two years after the death of iconic star David Bowie, the Francis Whately-directed documentary chronicling the final half-decade of Bowie’s life, “David Bowie: The Last Five Years”, will be released in the United States.

The documentary will first air Monday, January 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can either watch it live as it airs on HBO, or anytime on-demand, by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, meaning you can watch “The Last Five Years” at no cost:

The 89-minute documentary, which serves as a companion piece to the 2013 documentary–also directed by Whately–“David Bowie” Five Years”, reflects on the final years of Bowie’s life–a period that saw him make two albums (“The Next Day” and “Black Star”) and create a New York musical, “Lazarus.”

Previously released in the UK and at film festivals in the United States, “The Last Five Years” has already collected its fair share of glowing reviews. One of those, from Variety’s Owen Gleiberman, calls it “an essential rockumentary that meditates, hauntingly, on Bowie’s life, art and death.” He further explains what to expect in the documentary:

In “The Last Five Years,” we see clips of Bowie culled from throughout his career, and we sit around with the musicians he made those last two albums with, and with his longtime producer, the genial Tony Visconti, all of whom recall him with fondness and insight. It was a special time in Bowie’s life: more relaxed but more guarded. He’d unplugged from the circus of celebrity (he’s quoted as calling fame “a very luxuriant mental hospital,” in which you’re cared for like a patient but locked up), and he wanted no pressure.

Bowie, surely, remains present in most of our lives today, but this documentary offers another unique opportunity to delve into the final moments of creativity from the rock genius. Undoubtedly, as with everything else involving the iconic star, it’s a must-watch piece of art.