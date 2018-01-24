Drunk History Live Stream: How to Watch Season 5 Without Cable

Getty

Everybody’s favorite amalgam of history and copious amounts of alcohol returns on Wednesday, January 24, with the Season 5 premiere of “Drunk History”. Storytellers during the 14-episode season include Tiffany Haddish, Mae Whitman, Kyle Mooney, Rachel Bloom and Questlove, while big names such as Mandy Moore, Evan Rachel Wood and Alexander Skarsgard are among the actors and actresses who will re-enact the stories.

Episodes will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be broadcast on Comedy Central. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can either watch a live stream of episodes live as they air, or you can watch episodes on-demand, by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services: DirecTV Now or Sling TV.

All of them cost a monthly fee, but they also all come with free trials, allowing you to see what service best fits your streaming needs. Here’s everything you need to know about what these services provide, and how to sign up:

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, and Comedy Central is included in all of them. The cheapest bundle is $35 per month, which is the most expensive entry point of these particular services, but you can also get a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for one month. Here’s everything you need to know about DTV Now:

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “BDAY2017” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player if you prepay one month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–every bundle includes Comedy Central–and add the free Roku if you want to prepay a month. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the DirecTV Now website, then either navigate to Comedy Central to watch live, or search for “Drunk History” to watch on-demand. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Sling TV

The first to dive in to the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV remains the lowest price point if you’re planning on keeping a service for the long term. The downside is that you won’t get as many channels as the other streaming services unless you include a bunch of add-ons, but if you’re looking to keep things basic, Sling Orange is just $20 per month and includes Comedy Central. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange: 25-plus | Sling Blue: 45-plus | Sling Orange + Blue: Everything from both Sling Orange and Sling Blue | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Sling Orange: $20 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange, or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package–Comedy Central is included in both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue bundles–and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and either go to Comedy Central to watch live or search for “Drunk History” to watch on-demand. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.