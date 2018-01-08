Gisele Schmidt, Gary Oldman’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Tonight, Gary Oldman won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture at the 2018 Golden Globes. Oldman plays Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour, and has received rave reviews for his performance.

Gary Oldman only recently tied the knot with his fifth wife, Gisele Schmidt. The two were married late last summer, and have attended a number of red carpet events together. Schmidt accompanied her husband to tonight’s Golden Globes, and couldn’t contain her excitement after his name was announced as the winner.

Read on to learn more about Gisele Schmidt, Gary Oldman’s wife.

1. They Were Married in August 2017

According to the Associated Press, Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt were married in late August at the home of Oldman’s manager, Doug Urbanski. In an interview, Oldman admitted the marriage was done “quietly”.

Speaking to reporters at the Paris Theater in November, Oldman said that the fifth time may just be the charm. “You know, sometimes you have to go through the others. Her ex, they were together 20 years and they have a 9-year-old son, he’s a great guy,” Oldman said. “He was at our wedding. We’re all very friendly. He even said, ‘We should have been friends, I wasn’t Mr. Right.’ But they’re great buddies.”

The actor continued, “I’ve gone through my thing and we’re like peas in a pod… I’m nearly 60 and at last I think I’ve come home.”

2. Schmidt Is His 5th Wife

Schmidt is Oldman’s fifth wife. He was married to Lesley Manville from 1987 to 1990; Uma Thurman from 1990 to 1992; Donya Fiorentino from 1997 to 2001; and Alexandra Edenborough from 2008 to 2015.

Manville, 61, is a British actress. Interestingly enough, she’s in the awards pool this year, too. Manville played Cyril in Phantom Thread starring Daniel Day-Lewis, which was only just released. According to The Guardian, Oldman left her when their son Alfie was just three months old. Speaking to the outlet in 2007, Manville was asked if Oldman’s celebrity ever created difficulty for the family, seeing as they have a son together. She responded, “No, it has not been an issue. If you have been married to somebody and have a child with them and go back a long way, then you function with that person – they are not a celebrity to you. You’re not saying: ‘Ooh, I saw that thing about you in the papers.’ All of that is pushed aside, the issue shared between the two of us is Alfie.”

Oldman and Thurman were married for two years. Six years after their divorce, Thurman went on to marry actor Ethan Hawke. They divorced in 2005.

Donya Fiorentino, Oldman’s third wife, is a photographer. She was married to Oldman from 1997 to 2001, and went on to marry David Fincher from 1990 to 1995. Fiorentino is originally from Key Largo, Florida. According to The Daily Mail, the two went through a bitter divorce in 2001. Fiorentino reportedly accused Oldman of “beating her and blowing thousands of pounds on alcohol, drugs, and prostitutes,” according to the Daily Mail. The outlet goes on to report Oldman as saying Fiorentino only married him for fame.

3. Oldman’s Divorce from His Fourth Wife Was Finalized Two Years Ago

According to the Associated Press, Oldman’s most recent divorce from songwriter Alexandra Edenborough was finalized two years ago.

The couple’s marriage dissolved after they were together for six years. According to the Los Angeles Times, Edenborough filed the divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In a statement about the divorce, Oldman said, “Alex and I had several great years together, and we shared a great love during that time; but there is big difference in our ages and ultimately that gap inevitably revealed different lifestyle interests… While I have been sad about this for over a year, I am grateful for the good times we did have, and we remain friends. Of course I wish Alex the best happiness in the future.”

4. Oldman Has Three Children

A post shared by Charlie Oldman (@charlieoldman) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Oldman has three children: Alfie Oldman (30); Gulliver Flynn Oldman (20); and Charlie John Oldman (18). Gulliver and Charlie’s mother is Donya Fiorentino.

Oldman’s youngest son, Charlie, is a model, and walked the Saint Laurent show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Inherent Vice A post shared by Charlie Oldman (@charlieoldman) on Oct 10, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

In 2014, Oldman brought his sons Gulliver and Charlie to the premiere of RoboCop at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

5. Schmidt Is An Art Curator

According to Page Six, Gisele is a writer and art curator.

Not much else is known about Oldman’s latest wife. She has attended a number of red carpets events with Oldman over the year, though. In November, she accompanied the Harry Potter actor to the premiere of The Darkest Hour at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

Gary Oldman ties the know with art curator Gisele Schmidt. 🎊 https://t.co/vMkUa7OvMl pic.twitter.com/yrzcvkYnxB — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) November 11, 2017

In a 2014 interview with The Independent, Oldman was asked about his single greatest accomplishment. He said, “I’ve been married, or re-married I should say, for five years but I was a single dad for 10. That’s just the way it happened. I have two kids to raise. Being a single dad has been the most challenging thing I’ve ever done; the hardest thing I have ever done… That gives me a sense of, you know, I’ve got something right. I take great joy and peace from that. It helps me sleep at night knowing that hopefully they’re going to be OK.”