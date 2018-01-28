Grammys 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Awards Show Online

Photo Credit: John P. FIlo ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tonight is the 2018 Grammy Awards and there will be a flood of white roses in support of the #MeToo movement. Stars who are participating will pin white roses to their lapels or dresses in order to support the cause. James Corden is hosting the show once again and this year’s program is being held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Jay-Z leads the nominations with a total of 8 and Kendrick Lamar follows close behind, with nominations in 7 categories. Some of tonight’s A-list performers include Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Sting, Cyndi Lauper, Lady Gaga and many others.

Neil Portnow, the President and CEO of the Recording Academy, released the following statement to CBS about this year’s nominees. Portnow stated, “I’m inspired by this year’s nominees and the incredible talent each possesses. Their recordings are a true testament to how creatively alive and meaningful our music industry has become. Each nominee uses their craft to inspire, uplift, and tell stories of our world through their artistry. They provide a vibrant soundtrack that represents the highest level of excellence and continues to impact and reflect our culture.” This year’s event begins at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, broadcasting live across both coasts and the show will air on the CBS network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 3-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app

FuboTV: CBS (live in at least 20 markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

A signature aspect of the Grammy Awards are the unlikely pairings of performers. Elton John has announced his retirement from touring, which is coming up, so there will be a tribute to him. Sir Elton will join Miley Cyrus on stage for a couple of his famous tunes, according to Vulture. U2 will be included in the lineup, though their performance is pre-taped from Friday night. The band performed on a barge floating in the Hudson River. Childish Gambino is also performing for his Grammy Awards debut and he is nominated in five categories.

Kicking off the show is reported to be Kendrick Lamar, whose performance is reported to incorporate U2 and Dave Chappelle, according to E! Online. Tune in tonight for the biggest event of the year in music.