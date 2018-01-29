Grammys 2018: Stars Wearing White Roses on Red Carpet for ‘Time’s Up’

Getty

Instead of wearing all-black tonight, many stars at the Grammys chose to support the Time’s Up movement with white roses.

Speaking on the carpet, singer Kelly Clarkson said, “It represents hope and peace and sympathy and resistance, and I thought those were very lovely things for every human to encompass and to also share with others.”

According to the Huffington Post, it was the idea of a group called Voices in Entertainment for celebrities to wear white roses on the red carpet. Members of the group reportedly reached out to big-name stars, like Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Cyndi Lauper, and Rita Ora, via letter last week to ask them to wear white roses.

A portion of the letter reportedly read, “Please join us in support of equal representation in the workplace, for leadership that reflects the diversity of our society, workplaces free of sexual harassment and a heightened awareness of accountability that our sisters started on January 1st and continued through the Golden Globes and onward.”

Many of tonight’s attendees honored the Time’s Up movement with white roses, including Sam Smith, who wore a large white rose that stood out against his green suit. Lady Gaga, Rita Ora, and The Secret Sisters.

The 2018 Grammys moved from LA to New York this year and will take place at Madison Square Garden. The show is being hosted by James Corden, and officially begins at 7:30pm ET.

Most of the Grammys will be handed out in tonight’s pre-telecast ceremony; only a few will be handed out during the live performance people will watch at home. Luckily, viewers will be treated to performance by some of the hottest names in music, including Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith, Maren Morris, Alessia Cara, Khalid, and Logic, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Elton John and Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Pink, and Rihanna, among others.