Hallmark’s Countdown to Valentine’s Schedule 2018: How to Watch All Five New February Movies

Hallmark's at it again. We had more new movies than we could keep up with over Christmas — so many that many viewers are still catching up on their DVRs. And now Hallmark is concluding its Winterfest schedule. But they're not done with original movies. Hallmark is introducing five new movies for Valentine's in a special Countdown to Valentine's event that continues even after the holiday. Read on for the complete Valentine's schedule, including the time, name, and description of every new movie airing in February. (Note: Movie #4 and #5 aren't always included in reports of Hallmark's Countdown to Valentine's lineup, since they air after Valentine's. But we're including them because we're sure you won't want to miss either one!)

My Secret Valentine: Saturday, February 3, 9 p.m. Eastern

First up is My Secret Valentine, premiering Saturday, February 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The movie will star Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker. If you miss it, you can see encore presentations on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m., Feb. 14 at 8 p.m., Feb. 18 at 11 a.m., Feb. 23 at 2 p.m., and March 10 at 7 p.m.

Here’s Hallmark’s description for the movie: “A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious house rental tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery.” This sounds really good. I’m betting that if you liked Autumn in the Vineyard or Summer in the Vineyard, then you’ll also like this winery-themed movie.

Another recap reads: “Chloe is upset her dad might sell their winery and stress snacks with a cute guy who turns out to be Seth, the wine rep. They spar until she goes to the cabin, rundown since her mom died. There she finds a note offering help from ‘Handyman’ and she thanks him, signing ‘In Need of Repairs’. Meanwhile, Seth tries to win her over, but it’s Handyman she’s crushing on.”

Here’s a trailer:

Very, Very Valentine: Saturday, February 10, 9 p.m. Eastern

Hallmark’s second new Valentine movie, Very, Very Valentine, premieres Saturday, February 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) This one stars Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, and Damon Runyan Charles. If you miss the original airing, the show will also air Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., Feb. 17 at 5 p.m., Feb. 18 at 1 p.m., Feb. 19 at 6 p.m., and March 8 at 4 p.m.

This one sounds adorable. Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s Masquerade Ball. She enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down.” Another synopsis reads: Helen works in a flower shop and her best friend Henry at the botanical gardens. At a masquerade gala, she thinks a masked man is Henry but he’s actually off working. Enchanted by the dashing stranger, Helen is disappointed when he abruptly races off, dropping his rose boutonniere. Love-struck, she recognizes the rose and goes out in search of the man.

Here’s the trailer for the movie:

Cooking with Love: Sunday, February 11, 9 p.m. Eastern

Hallmark throws in a twist with a Sunday night movie in the mix! Cooking with Love premieres on Sunday, February 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) This one stars Ali Liebert and Brett Dalton. If you miss the premiere, you can catch on encore on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., Feb. 18 at 3 p.m., Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., March 11 at 5 p.m., or March 19 at 2 p.m.

The synopsis for this future holiday classic reads: “Optimistic and cheerful TV producer, Kelly, doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef, Stephen, doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show.” Another synopsis reads: “In the running for a promotion, reality cooking show producer Kelly prepares for her cooking show for kids. When show host Chef Betty has an unexpected injury, Kelly hires controversial Chef Stephen as a replacement.”

Wedding March 3 – Here Comes the Bride: Saturday, February 17, 9 p.m. Eastern

Yes! The series of Wedding March movies continues with the third movie in the series, Wedding March 3: Here Comes the Bride. Looks like there’s going to be another wedding, but it will be your favorite couple who’s tying the knot? The movie stars Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett. Encores will air Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., Feb. 25 at 3 p.m., and March 18 at 9 a.m.

The synopsis reads: “It’s a full Valentine’s Day weekend at the Inn when Olivia and Mick host Mick’s sister and her fiance, Mick’s daughter and her boyfriend, and Olivia’s mother and her boyfriend. Things get chaotic when Mick’s sister decides to have her wedding at the Inn that weekend and Mick’s daughter announces plans to drop out of college.”

Royal Hearts: Saturday, February 24, 9 p.m. Eastern

And we’re not done yet. Hallmark’s fifth brand new February movie is Royal Hearts (originally called A Royal Romance), airing Saturday, February 24 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars James Brolin, Cindy Busby, and Andrew Cooper. It’s also airing February 25 at 7 p.m. and March 2 at 8 p.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Kelly, a hopeless romantic in Montana eager to finish her dissertation, and her father, Hank, a rancher, receive news that he has inherited an estate from a faraway land. When they travel there, they discover that Hank has not only inherited the estate, but the title that goes along with it – KING!”

Schedule of All Valentine’s Movies on Hallmark

Hallmark’s also showing a marathon of Valentine’s movies you might have missed. Here’s the schedule. All times below are Eastern:

Saturday, February 3

9 am: The Sweeter Side of Life

11 am: Love Locks

1 pm: All Things Valentine

3 pm: Appetite for Love

5 pm: Winter’s Dream

7 pm: A Dash of Love

9 pm: My Secret Valentine, A World Premiere Original

Sunday, February 4

10 am: Love at First Bark

12 pm: Kitten Bowl V

6 pm: Like Cats & Dogs

8 pm: Perfect Match

Saturday, February 10

9 am: All of My Heart

11 am: Dater’s Handbook

1 pm Moonlight in Vermont

3 pm: Walking the Dog

5 pm: Valentine Ever After

7 pm: My Secret Valentine

9 pm: Very, Very, Valentine, A World Premiere Original

Sunday, February 11

9 am: Winter’s Dream

11 am: Falling for Vermont

1 pm: Anything for Love

3 pm: My Secret Valentine

5 pm: Love at First Glance

7 pm: Very, Very, Valentine

9 pm: Cooking with Love, A World Premiere Original

Monday, February 12

8 pm: 2018 American Rescue Dog Show

Wednesday, February 14

2 pm: A Dash of Love

4 pm: Cooking with Love

6 pm: Very, Very, Valentine

8 pm: My Secret Valentine

Saturday, February 17

9 pm: Wedding March 3: Here Comes the Bride

Sunday, February 18

9 pm: When Calls the Heart Season 5 premiere

10 pm: Meet the Peetes: Family Reality Series Premiere

Saturday, February 24

9 pm Eastern: A Royal Romance