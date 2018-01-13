Barney & Friends Streaming: How to Watch Episodes Online

Getty

Whether you’re feeling nostalgic about your childhood, or your child’s childhood, or you want to introduce your kids to the friendliest and purplest dinosaur, you can still watch “Barney and Friends” online, even though the beloved children’s show has been off the air for nearly a decade now. While you may be able to find some old episodes on YouTube, it is likely easier for most to watch the show via Amazon, which has Barney episodes as part of its Prime on-demand library.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can simply head to the Amazon Video page to start watching episodes. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Here’s a complete rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different streaming devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your account, then head here to find a complete selection of “Barney and Friends” episodes available via Amazon Prime.

If you want to watch via your phone, tablet or streaming device, you can do so via an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can read here for a complete list of compatible devices.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch online. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime Video: The cheapest monthly option, it costs $8.99 per month and includes unlimited streaming of Amazon’s on-demand movies and TV shows. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial.

Once you’ve signed up, you can head to Amazon’s website to start watching on your desktop, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can read here for a complete list of compatible devices.

Once dubbed as the “Elvis for Toddlers”, Barney drew ratings that challenged the likes of “Sesame Street” and “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” when it was first started.

“We want Barney to be around for 50 years, teaching our children’s children the same simple values we had when we grew up,” Barney co-creater Sheryl Leach said back in 1993.

That goal didn’t quite come to fruition, but Barney was still nevertheless a success with 13 seasons and a handful of films and specials. Not only that, but the show–which featured young child actors as well as Barney and other friendly neighborhood dinos–helped create some stars along the way. Among the many kids who appeared on the show were Danielle Vega (she plays Ceci Camayo on Hulu’s “East Los High”), Demi Lovato (she’s been in a bunch of stuff and is also a successful singer) and Selena Gomez (she’s been in a bunch of stuff and is also a successful singer).

“I was very shy when I was little,” Gomez recalled. “I didn’t know what ‘camera right’ was. I didn’t know what blocking was. I learned everything from Barney.”

So, there you have it. Dinosaurs. Good values and lessons for kids to learn. And future stars. If that doesn’t sell you, then nothing can.