Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on TV Tonight?

Grey’s fans are going to have to wait another week for the mid-season premiere of the ABC medical drama.

The show will return next Thursday, January 18, in its regular 8pm ET/PT time slot.

In the episode, titled “Four Seasons in One Day”, drama will unfold when Jo faces her violent husband, Paul, for the first time in a long time. The official synopsis reads, “Jo finally faces her estranged, abusive husband Paul Stadler, while Grey Sloan continues to work with the FBI after a hacker has compromised the hospital’s computer system.”

When we left off in November, the tension between Maggie and Jackson was rising. The two found themselves in a helicopter ambulance, only for turbulence to cause a patient’s blood to splatter all over Maggie’s face. Not to worry though, Avery was there to (somehow) romantically wipe it off.

And as it stands, Bailey is at risk of getting arrested. She was ready to pay off hackers so that her patients’ lives could be saved, but the FBI wouldn’t let her do so. The last thing we heard her say was, “I am making this damn phone call and I am paying this money and after I’ve done that, feel free to arrest me.”

Deadline recently announced that the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series, which does not yet have a title but one is expected to be released in the next couple weeks, will have a two-hour premiere on March 22 from 9-11pm. It will then continue on Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT, following Grey’s Anatomy.

The spinoff will follow the personal and work lives of Seattle firefighters. Deadline writes, “Set in a Seattle firehouse, the spinoff is being written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee. From the captain to the newest recruit, the show revolves around the brave men and women who risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.”

Jaina Lee Ortiz will play one of the leading roles in the series. Ortiz is perhaps best known for her starring role in Fox’s Rosewood. She’ll be joined by Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, and Alberto Frezza. Jason George will also segue from Grey’s to the spinoff. The series comes from Shonda Rhimes and her Shondaland partner, Betsy Beers.