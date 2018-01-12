Joseph Jens Price, Tonya Harding’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Tonight, a new documentary titled “Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story” will profile two-time Olympian skater Tonya Harding and offer interviews to give us insight into the infamous 1994 attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

Since 2010, Harding has been married to a man who grew up far away from the world of ice skating, Joseph Jens Price. Together, Harding and Price live in Oregon with their one son, Gordon.

Read on to learn more about Price and his marriage to Harding.

1. They Met at a Restaurant in 2010

Harding first met Joe Price in Washington, at a local restaurant called Timbers. She had just returned from doing color commentary work on the TV show World’s Dumbest when she decided to grab a drink at the local restaurant.

Price was singing karaoke, belting out the words to “Great Balls of Fire”, when Harding first encountered him.

Speaking to The New York Times, Harding says, “I’m going, damn, he’s got beautiful eyes. I mean the eyes are the center to your soul, O.K.? You might have a nice butt, but I want to see the eyes.”

2. She Proposed to Him

Within weeks of meeting Price, Harding proposed to him, according to The New York Times. Discussing their connection, the outlet writes, “She had never met anyone so gentle or kind; she had never known a man to just love her, not for her skating abilities or for what she might potentially become, but for her.”

In a 2010 NBC article, the woman who issued their marriage license, deputy auditor Karen Updike, described Price as “a real nice, blue collar-type guy.”

Updike told the newspaper, “She kept saying she was sorry he was late… She was very nice, appreciative. They were a very nice couple.”

3. He and Harding Have One Son Together

In 2011, Harding and Price welcomed their son, Gordon. Harding was 40 at the time. Speaking on Good Morning America recently, the former Olympic figure skater said, “I had my son at 40, so the first half of my life I’m actually maybe getting a do-over, so that’s why I’m here.”

A recent article by Inside Edition reads, “Harding has a 6-year-old son, Gordon Price. Her eyes flooded with tears as she told Inside Edition about the happiness he has brought to her life.” Harding reportedly called her son “the most wonderful thing in the world” and said she “couldn’t imagine my world without him.”

Price is Tonya’s third husband. She was first married to Jeff Gillooly, who was indirectly responsbile for Kerrigan’s attack. She was then married to IT worker Michael Smith but the two split in less than a year.

4. He Was a Heating and Air Conditioning Worker When He Met Tonya

When Tonya met him, Price was working as a heating and air-conditioning worker.

These days, he works occasionally as a woodworker. Oregon Live reports that Tonya sometimes accompanies Price on his woodworking jobs. She tells the outlet, “It’s hard times for everybody money-wise until this economy turns around, at least for normal people.”

5. They Live Together in Rural Oregon

Price and Harding live together in rural Central Oregon.

In a recent interview with Inside Edition, both Harding and Price open up about one another and their relationship. Speaking about Harding, Price said, “She’s kind, she loving, she’s a little rough around the edges. She’s a redneck, but she’s my redneck.”