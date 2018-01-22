‘Mosaic’: What Time & Channel Is It on Tonight?

HBO

HBO’s newest series, Mosaic, premieres tonight. And if you’ve been wanting to watch this new experimental TV show, you’ll definitely want to see it as close to live as possible. The show, starring Sharon Stone, is described as: “A twisting tale of passion, intrigue and deception, conceived and directed by Steven Soderbergh. Mosaic focuses on the disappearance of a high-profile resident of picturesque Summit, Utah and the four-year effort by law-enforcement and civilians to discover the truth behind the crime.” Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it.

Mosaic premieres on HBO tonight — January 22, 2018 — at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central). Rather than airing weekly after that, the series will air every night this week at the same time, concluding with two back-to-back episodes on Friday. You can also stream the episodes on HBO. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region. Each episode is 50 minutes long, so don’t be surprised when it seems to end a little early.

People who have watched the show on the app say that it’s very good. But even if you’ve seen it through the app, you’ll still want to watch it during the TV broadcast too, for a different more linear experience. Mosaic is a six-part murder mystery directed by Steven Soderbergh. Each character gives you a different perspective, but you’ll keep guessing about which one gives you the truth.

Sharon Stone plays the murder victim Olivia Lake, a famous children’s author who lives in a small Western town. Writer Ed Solomon describes her as “larger than life.” She walks into a room “and molecules shift.”

The cast includes Paul Reubens, who plays Olivia’s best friend JC, Eric’s sister Petra (Jennifer Ferrin), artist Joel Hurley (Garrett Hedlund), billionaire Michael O’Connor (Jame Ransone), Detective Nate Henry (Devin Ratray), and Sheriff Alan Pape (Beau Bridges.)

USA Today describes the app that accompanies the TV show as a “fun supplement that enhances the standard whodunit with new scenes and new perspectives.”

Check out the official trailer below: