‘MVP: Most Valuable Performer’ Live Stream: How to Watch CBS All-Access Online

LL Cool J is the host of MVP: Most Valuable Performer, a one-hour special airing tonight on the CBS network. The special is an interactive talent show to entertain, but to also find the current pro football player with the “best off-the-field talent”. The show airs from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and is also available to watch online.

The pros who have entered the competition as contestants are: Ameer Abdullah of the Detroit Lions doing Acro-Yoga, Prince Amukamara of the Chicago Bears dancing, Joe Barksdale of the Los Angeles Chargers playing guitar, Justin Bethel of the Arizona Cardinals playing the Drums, Patrick Chung of the New England Patriots cooking, Alex Collins of the Baltimore Ravens doing Irish Step dancing, Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles doing archery, Mason Crosby of the Green Bay Packers also doing archery, John Denney of the Miami Dolphins playing the violin, Max Garcia of the Denver Broncos singing, Robert McClain of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an artist, AJ Green of the Cincinnati Bengals juggling, Jacob and Cody Hollister of the New England Patriots singing and playing the guitar, Miles Killebrew of the Detroit Lions playing the saxophone, Marquette King of the Oakland Raiders playing piano, Christian Kirksey of the Cleveland Browns playing the drums, Bennie Logan of the Kansas City Chiefs doing archery, Greg Mabin of the San Francisco 49ers rapping, Arthur Moats of the Pittsburgh Steelers playing piano, Corey Nelson of the Denver Broncos doing poetry, Robert Nkemdiche of the Arizona Cardinals playing the saxophone, Pat O’Donnell of the Chicago Bears doing Trick Shots, Domata Peko of the Denver Broncos playing guitar, Juju Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers cooking, Jonathan Stewart of the Carolina Panthers playing piano, Joe Thuney of the New England Patriots solving a Rubik’s Cube, Dalvin Tomlinson of the New York Giants as an artist, Stephon Tuitt of the Pittsburgh Steelers cooking, Brandon Williams of the Baltimore Ravens singing, Eddie Yarbrough of the Buffalo Bills is playing the Ukulele and singing, Kevin Zeitler of the Cleveland Browns is performing dog tricks, according to CBS.

Robert Horowitz, JUMA Entertainment President, heading up the event, released the following statement to CBS about MVP: Most Valuable Performer, “While we knew pro football players had talents off the field, we had no idea how deep their talents go. The focus, discipline and competitive fire that serve them so well on the field will be on full display as they step into the MVP spotlight. Watching many of these players perform their skills, it quickly becomes apparent that, if they had picked up a violin when they were 5, they probably would have ended up a concert violinist. Also, just know for any finalist whose day job might take them to the Super Bowl and prohibit them from appearing live on the show, we still plan to honor and call attention to their talent.”

Sharon Osbourne has joined the special as the celebrity mentor to the contestants. As for the judges, they include Katharine McPhee, actor and comedian Maz Jobrani, and New York Giants wide receiver and analyst Brandon Marshall. Together, the judges will decide on the final three contenders and then at-home viewers will have the chance to vote for their favorites. According to CBS, voting will be available on the official CBS website and details will be revealed on the live show broadcast.