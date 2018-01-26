‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars’ Season 3 Cast & Contestants

VH1

Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars premieres tonight, which means that some of your favorite queens are returning and the competition is “fierce” once again. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the VH1 network and the cast of judges includes RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews. Guest judges involved in the season as well are Todrick Hall, Marc Jacobs, Vanessa Williams, Adam Lambert, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Shay Mitchell, Chris Colfer, Constance Zimmer, Emma Bunton, Garcelle Beauvais, Nicole Byer and Nancy Pelosi. Chad Michaels and Alaska, from previous seasons of the show, will also appear, though they will not take on judging roles. As for this season’s contestants, here’s the rundown on each of them below.

Aja

Aja’s real name is Jay Rivera and Aja is 23 years old, hailing from Brooklyn, New York. Aja came in 9th place for season 9 of the show.

BenDeLaCreme

Benjamin Putnam’s drag name is BenDeLaCreme and he is from Seattle, Washington. He is 36 years old and placed 5th for season 6. BenDeLaCreme is also known for burlesque shows and BenDeLaCreme is inspired by the French term crème de la crème.

Chi Chi DeVayne

Zavion Davenport is known by his drag name Chi Chi DeVayne after coming in 4th place for season 8 of the show. He is 32 years old and hails from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Kennedy Davenport

Kennedy Davenport’s real name is Reuben Asberry Jr. and he hails from Dallas, Texas. He is 35 years old and came in 4th place for season 7.

Milk

Milk is Dan Donigan’s drag name and he is from Syracuse, New York. Milk came in 9th place for season 6 on the show.

Morgan McMichaels

Morgan McMichaels’ real name is Thomas White and he hails from Mira Loma, California. He is 36 years old and was a part of season 2, where he came in 8th place. Some may have seen McMichaels featured in Rihanna’s music video “S&M”.

Shangela

D.J. Pierce is known by his drag name and he was on two seasons of the show. For season 2, he came in 12th place and for season 3, he came in 6th place. He is 35 years old and hails from Los Angeles, California.

Thorgy Thor

Thorgy Thor’s real name is Shane Galligan and he is 33 years old. He hails from Brooklyn, New York and came in 6th place for season 8.

Trixie Mattel

Trixie Mattel’s actual name is Brian Firkus and he hails from Los Angeles, California. He is 28 years old and came in 6th place for season 7.