‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Faces Split Rumors

In 2014, Sister Wives star Kody Brown divorced one of his wives, Meri Brown. But, she is still in the mix with the family, though she has explored other options. Kody divorced Meri Brown for the purpose of making one of his other “wives”, Robyn, his legal wife. After the divorce, Meri Brown claimed to have gotten catfished on the internet, falling in love with a person who she thought was a man. Brown revealed on Sister Wives that this person turned out to be a woman named Jackie Overton. The two were reportedly involved in a six-month relationship, as reported by Radar.

Though the couple divorced, Brown was still living with her ex-husband Kody and his three other women. Recently, however, Meri Brown posted a message on Twitter that stirred up rumors about her possibly leaving the Brown family altogether. In the below tweet, Brown wrote, “THERE COMES A POINT WHEN YOU HAVE TO REALIZE THAT YOU’LL NEVER BE GOOD ENOUGH FOR SOME PEOPLE. THE QUESTION IS, IS THAT YOUR PROBLEM OR THEIRS?”

With Brown’s relationship to ex-husband Kody and his other wives being strained at times, it’s quite conceivable that she could easily walk away. Recently, Brown opened her own bed and breakfast called Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah. With ex Kody and his other three wives living in Las Vegas, Nevada, it looks like Meri Brown’s moving away says a lot. Just recently, the bed and breakfast opened and Radar Online reports Brown writing the following message on her social media, “I am beyond excited to announce the opening of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn! We had the official grand opening and ribbon cutting on Dec 13. This is an old family home of mine, built by my great-great-grandparents in 1870 and occupied by 4 generations until it sold out of the family in the 1980’s. It has been a long time dream of mine to get the home back into the family, and after a lot of work, and when I say a lot, a mean a LOT, it is back in my family where it belongs!” Lizzie’s Heritage Inn is located three hours away from the Brown’s family home in Vegas.

But, though Brown stirred up speculation about her relationship with ex-husband Kody via her Twitter post, it looks like the couple is in good standing. Just a week ago, Brown posted a photo on Instagram, posing with a new chair. The caption for the photo reads, “Kody got me a couple of these awesome antique chairs for Lizzie’s Heritage Inn for Christmas. I brought them up this weekend and they look amazing!” By the sound of that post, it seems that Kody is supportive of his ex-wife’s new business venture. And, when Brown had the opening of her bed and breakfast, Kody was right at her side. Check out a photo from the opening below.

In addition to opening her own bed and breakfast, Meri Brown has been selling Lula Roe clothing as well. To check out Brown’s latest news and what’s going on with the Brown family, tune in to Sister Wives on Sunday nights on the TLC network.