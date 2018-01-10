WATCH: Harvey Weinstein Attacked at Restaurant in Arizona Restaurant

On Tuesday night, Harvey Weinstein was slapped across the face by a man at Elements Restaurant in Scottsdale. According to TMZ, the man, Steve, approached Weinstein asking for a photo, which he declined.

TMZ obtained footage of the encounter, which shows Steve backhanding Weinstein twice across the face. Before slapping the former producer, he told him to “get the f- out of here” and “you’re a piece of s-“.

Steve claims Weinstein was belligerent and “said no” to his photo request. The restaurant manager, however, says Weinstein was “sweet” and politely declined the photo. Weinstein did not call the police after the incident.

Harvey Weinstein slapped at resort in Scottsdale https://t.co/60nFTkzB80 pic.twitter.com/im0bUCwPy0 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 10, 2018

Ahead of Sunday’s Golden Globes, rumors surfaced that Weinstein was spotted at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, where that evening’s ceremony was set to take place. Those reports turned out to be false. A photo obtained by TMZ shows Weinstein in Arizona last Thursday, where he is receiving treatment.

Over the past few months, over 60 women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein. He has since been dropped by The Weinstein Company (TWC), which he co-founded with his brother, Bob Weinstein. He has also been suspended from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, expelled from the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences, and has resigned from the Directors Guild of America.

In October, the Los Angeles Times announced that the LAPD had launched an investigation into Weinstein after a woman came forward with allegations of rape against the former producer. Earlier this month, he was sued for “using a New York attorney to spy on actress Paz de la Huerta”, who has accused Weinstein of rape, according to Variety. The outlet reports that the complaint accuses attorney Michael F. Rubin of spying on Huerta and attempting to discourage her from moving forward with charges against Weinstein.