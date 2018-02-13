Netflix

February may be the month of love, but that doesn’t stop horror fans from wanting their fix. Netflix delivers movies for every type of movie fan. Whether it be horror, thriller or just plain creepy, Netflix has a movie for you.

For unattached people, Valentine’s day can be your own personal horror movie. It can be difficult to get away from all the love-centric displays in stores or love songs on the radio. Some people just don’t like romantic comedies or can’t stomach them on top of all the other lovey things going on in February. Horror movies on Netflix are here for you.

Whether it be a Netflix original movie or a big-studio picture, Netflix may have just the right movie for you.

Read on for 5 horror movies to watch on Netflix in February 2018.

1. Last Shift

Last Shift is a 2014 American psychological horror film. It follows a rookie police officer, played by Juliana Harkavy, who is tasked with taking the last shift at a police station before it is to be permanently closed. Strange events throughout the night lead the officer to believe that the station may be haunted.

Last Shift premiered at the London FrightFest Film Festival on October 25, 2014. Film critic Layne Wilson of Dread Central gave the film a 3.5/5 stars and called the movie well paced. Other critics wrote that it builds tension toward an unexpected ending. Watch the movie here.

2. 47 Meters Down

47 Meters Down is a 2017 British survival horror film. The movie was directed by Johannes Roberts and stars Claire Holt and Mandy Moore. The film follows 2 sisters who go on vacation to Mexico. The women are invited to cage dive and see sharks up close.

A nightmare becomes reality when the cable breaks and the cage plummets to the bottom of the ocean with the two girls trapped inside. They must find a way to escape before their air supply runs out and great white sharks stalk the cage nearby. The film was released in June 2017 in the United States and July 2017 in the UK. The film received mixed reviews. Watch it on Netflix here.

3. The Conjuring

The Conjuring is a 2013 American supernatural horror film. It is the first installment in The Conjuring series. The film follows Roger and Carolyn Perron and their 5 daughters after they move into a run-down farmhouse in 1971. The girls and their mother often enjoy games of hide and clap.

Paranormal events quickly start to occur in and around the house; all of the clocks stop at exactly the same time and the family dog is found dead in the backyard. The events continue until Carolyn decides to contact demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Conjuring received mostly positive reviews from critics and an 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Watch The Conjuring on Netflix here.

4. Children of the Corn

Children of the Corn is a 1984 American horror film based on Stephen King’s 1977 short story of the same name. The film, set in a rural town in Nebraska, tells the story of an evil entity known as “he who walks behind the rows.” The entity convinces the children of the town to murder all of the adults in town to ensure a successful corn harvest.

The film has poor reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, coming in at just 36 percent, but it is widely regarded as a classic horror movie. The cast includes Peter Horton, Linda Hamilton and R. G. Armstrong. Watch the movie on Netflix here.

5. The Ritual

New this month, The Ritual is a Netflix Original supernatural thriller movie based on a 2008 novel of the same name by Adam Nevill. The film follows 4 friends with a long-standing connection on a hiking trip to the Swedish wilderness. After beginning the trip, the group soon gets lost and begins to encounter unexplained phenomena.

The Ritual released on Netflix on February 12. You can watch it here.