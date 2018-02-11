Homeland Live Stream: How to Watch Season 7 Online Without Cable

Getty

Claire Danes and Co. are back for Season 7 of the critically acclaimed series “Homeland”, and watching any episode from the new season is easy to do.

The Season 7 premiere will be broadcast Sunday, February 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime, and subsequent episodes (there are 12 overall in the season) will air on the following Sundays. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the episodes live online as they air or on-demand by signing up for a cable-free, live-TV streaming service, such as Amazon Prime or FuboTV.

Here’s a complete rundown of what you need to know about each service, as well as how to sign up to start watching “Homeland” Season 7 live or on-demand:

Amazon Prime

How to Sign Up: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can go here to sign up for Showtime through Amazon Channels. The Showtime channel, which allows you to watch live Showtime or any of Showtime’s on-demand content, is $8.99 per month but comes with a free 7-day trial. If you go here, you can start a free trial of both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel at the same time.

How to Watch: Once signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch on your computer via Amazon’s website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download for Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

If you want to watch “Homeland” episodes live as they air, scroll to the “Watch Live: Now Playing” row on the Showtime channel. If you want to watch any old episode of “Homeland” (every episode that has aired is available on-demand), you can either go to the “Showtime Series” row, or you can simply search for “Homeland.”

Fubo TV

Though it originally started as a streaming service aimed at international soccer fans, Fubo TV has grown into a major contender among the OTT streaming companies, as it now includes a handful of both sports and entertainment channels, including Showtime. Here’s everything you need to know about Fubo TV:

Total Channels Included: Fubo Premier: 70-plus, depending on local channels available | Showtime Add-On: 9 (Showtime, Showtime West, Showtime 2, Showtime Showcase, Showtime Extreme, Showtime Beyond, Showtime Next, Showtime Women, Showtime Family) You can find the complete channel list here.

Price: Fubo Premier: $19.99 per month for the first two months, and $39.99 per month after that | Showtime Add-On: $10.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; Cloud-DVR is included, while extra DVR space is an extra $9.99 per month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the Fubo TV webiste and select “Start Your Free Trial.” After creating an account, select your channel package–In order to watch “Homeland”, you’ll want to select the “Fubo Premier” bundle and the Showtime add-on–and any other extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the Fubo TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and navigate to Showtime to start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Fubo TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, AndroidTV, Android tablets, and iPads. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

There are a couple different ways to watch “Homeland”. You can either watch episodes live as they air, you can watch episodes on-demand (every episode in the show’s history is available. Go to “entertainment”, then “Series,” then search for “Homeland”) or you can DVR episodes, as 30 hours of cloud DVR is included.