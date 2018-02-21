Is ‘Riverdale’ on TV Tonight? Why Is a Rerun Airing?

The CW

Unfortunately, Riverdale fans are going to have to go another week without a new episode of their favorite show. Riverdale is not new tonight. Instead, if you tune in to watch Riverdale at its regular time of 8 p.m. Eastern, you’ll find yourself watching a rerun. “The Blackboard Jungle” is airing again tonight instead of a new episode. Riverdale won’t return with a new episode until Wednesday, March 7. Yes, we still have quite a long time to wait, unfortunately.

You’ll also be waiting this long to see Riverdale again even if you’re watching it outside the U.S. Internationally, Riverdale is released on Netflix every Thursday the day after it airs in the United States. So international viewers outside the U.S. will be waiting until March 8 to see Riverdale again on Netflix. The show is off for a total of three weeks during this hiatus.

Although The CW hasn’t released an official statement about why the show isn’t airing again tonight, the reason is pretty easy to guess. The CW likely doesn’t want to compete with the Olympics right now. The Olympics will be airing until February 25. Of course, astute viewers will notice something else is slightly off. If the Olympics were the only reason the show wasn’t airing, then Riverdale could have at least come back on February 28, a week early. So why do we have to wait an extra week? The show is likely also building in some time to catch up on filming, and to make sure that the best episodes air during sweeps. The CW often builds hiatuses strategically into its series to make sure they can take advantage of sweeps later in the spring.

Riverdale‘s last episode was “The Telltale Heart,” where Betty, Alice, and Chic went into a big tailspin trying to deal with the man who attacked them and was killed in their house. (Chic’s innocence, however, is up for debate. Some of his smirks make it appear like he has another plan entirely.) After Betty opened up to Jughead, they finally told FP what was happening, and he was able to help them all get a handle on things. It wasn’t an easy task for him, but it did bring him and Alice closer. Meanwhile, Hal is spending a lot of time with Cheryl’s mom and things are getting a little strange at the Blossom household.

We also got to see Archie and Veronica get closer than ever, and we learned that Agent Adams wasn’t an FBI agent after all. He was actually a plant by Veronica’s parents to test Archie’s loyalty. And he passed with flying colors. The rest of the season is going to be really interesting, as we further explore all the strangeness that is Chic, learn more about the Lodges’ plan, and maybe — just maybe — finally find out who the Black Hood really is. And don’t forget about the random musical that’s going to be thrown into the mix too. What are you going to be doing while you wait for Riverdale to return? Let us know in the comments below.