Is ‘This Is Us’ on Tonight? 2/20/18

Unfortunately, This Is Us fans are going to have to wait a few more days to watch their favorite show. Because of the Olympics, the show is taking a brief break. It will return next week, Tuesday, February 27 at 9pm ET/PT.

Next week’s episode is titled “Vegas, Baby”. Kate and Toby will make their way to Vegas to individually celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties.

The 40-second teaser above shows Toby strutting his stuff in a floral blazer with his friends and Kate’s brothers. Kate, meanwhile, attends Magic Mike Live with her friends. As the past few episodes have been extremely heavy and have warranted multiple boxes of tissues, we can only assume (especially given the title) that next week’s episode will be a bit lighter with (hopefully) more laughs.

According to FanSided, the episode will also touch on Kevin’s struggle with sobriety. Vegas will undoubtedly offer many temptations and it has yet to be seen if Kevin can stay committed to his rehabilitation.

When we last left off on Super Bowl Sunday, we tearfully learned the details of Jack’s death. Actor Milo Ventimiglia then opened up about his character’s death in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Asked if Jack knew there was something bigger wrong with him at the hospital in the Super Bowl episode, creator Dan Fogelman said, “… It’s not something we put a fine point on, but there’s a moment that always has stuck with me since we shot the episode, which was the moment after Rebecca sticks out her tongue at Jack and walks out, and you just hang back and the way Milo played it, it’s almost as if he’d been covering a little bit, like that feeling when you know something’s a little off internally but you can’t quite process it. He doesn’t know he’s going to die one second later, but I do think that’s what he played. I think that comes across.”

Both Ventimiglia, Fogelman, and NBC (via commercials and teasers) have made it clear that although Jack is dead, it’s still the beginning for him. In other words, there is a lot left to be learned about Jack’s story and childhood, and the show will continue to explore his life through flashbacks.

There are only three episodes left in the season, so be sure to tune in next Tuesday, February 27, at 9pm ET/PT.