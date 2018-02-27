‘Jersey Shore’ 2018 MTV Show Cast & Spoilers So Far

MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is almost here and MTV has officially come out with an air date for the premiere – April 5, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. The entire cast is back, with the exception of Samantha Giancola, aka Sammi Sweetheart, but we’ll get into that more below. Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino have all returned. What’s most interesting in terms of spoilers is that Us Weekly reports show cast-off and house enemy Angelina Pivarnick also comes back. Check out the shock on Sorrentino’s face when he opens the door to find Pivarnick with a suitcase in the below Instagram video. How crazy is that?

Pivarnick is an EMT who was part of the original Jersey Shore, appearing in seasons 1 and 2, but she didn’t get along well with her cast-mates and ended up leaving the show. She was then replaced by Deena Nicole Cortese, who is also back for the new show. As for Sammi Sweetheart, she decided not to return because of her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s participation. The two met on the show and carried out a volatile off-and-an relationship for years on and off the show. A source explained to E! News that, “She’s happy in her current relationship and didn’t want to be disrespectful of that.” Snooki also had her input when it came to why Giancola opted to not return. According to Buzzfeed, Snooki said, “Everyone’s asking why Sammi’s not doing it. You have to ask her that — I’m not gonna speak for her. But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen … And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.” Giancola is still friends with most of her former cast-mates today, so you never know. Maybe she’ll make a cameo.

The Situation recently pled guilty in his tax fraud case, which means he faces up to five years in jail, but he was granted permission to travel with the cast so that he could be a part of the show, according to Page Six. TMZ has reported that Sorrentino is due to be sentenced on April 25, 2018. Sorrentino allegedly failed to pay his full tax bill on almost $9 million in earnings made from 2010 to 2012.

When it comes to where the cast members are in their personal lives today, some of them are married and have kids, so their family members are reportedly showing up for some of the fun as well, according to E!. One person who will not be appearing is Snooki’s husband Jionni LaValle, who has written the following explanation on Instagram, “I am CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it … Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up.”

The show has headed back to Miami for the follow-up show, as it had difficulty trying to film in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. Jersey Shore originated in Seaside Heights, New Jersey and took a couple seasons away, to venture to Italy and Miami, Florida. So, returning to Miami is a natural back up plan.

You can catch up with original Jersey Shore episodes, which you can find here. You will need to sign in with your TV provider in order to access the shows. There are also countless hours of reruns airing on the MTV network throughout the weeks. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

DirecTV Now: Both MTV and MTV2 (Note this is the only streaming service that offers MTV2) are included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. A free 7-day trial is included no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: For MTV, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($25 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Comedy Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. All of that comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app