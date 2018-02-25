‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Premiere: What Time & Channel Does Season 8 Episode 9 Air Tonight?

AMC

It’s been a long wait, but we’re finally heading into the midseason premiere for The Walking Dead. Season 8 Episode 9, “Honor,” airs tonight and it’s going to be an extra long episode, clocking in at 83 minutes. So set your DVRs accordingly if you’re not watching live. Fans are really worried that one of their favorite characters might be dying tonight, so you’ll want to tune in as soon as the episode begins so you don’t miss a thing. Read on below for more details on the Season 8 midseason premiere.

The midseason premiere airs tonight — Sunday, February 25 — at 9 p.m Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The supersized episode is going to be an extra 23 minutes long, so it will be ending at 10:23 p.m. Eastern (9:23 p.m. Central.) Tonight’s episode will be an hour and 23 minutes long total, and Talking Dead will immediately follow, lasting one hour. If you want to know the exact channel that tonight’s episode is airing in your region and with your cable provider, click here to access the AMC channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number.

By the way, if you tune in early tonight and see some scenes that you don’t recognize, don’t worry. You didn’t miss anything. From 7:30 p.m. Eastern to 9 p.m., an extended version of the Season 8 midseason finale will be airing, immediately prior to the new episode.

The official synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Rick faces new difficulties after a battle; the fight continues in other communities as core members face hard decisions.” I think that’s pretty much the most understated synopsis ever written for an episode, don’t you?

To catch you up a little on what happened during the midseason finale in December, here’s a quick review. At the beginning of the midseason finale, we picked up after Daryl, Tara, and Morgan had defied Rick’s plan and driven a hole through the Sanctuary wall, letting the walkers pour inside — but also paving the way for the Negan’s people to escape. (It’s really not clear how they escape or reorganized so quickly, but I think we’re supposed to ignore that part as viewers.) Rick had brought the Scavengers with him to show them that Negan was finished, but that plan fell apart too. Carol drove onto the scene and rescued Rick.

Meanwhile, Enid and Aaron went to Oceanside to try to convince them to help. But Enid accidentally killed one of their leaders and kind of ruined that plan.

Jesus and Maggie were stopped by Simon and his crew, and they had Jerry captured. Simon told them to hand over their guns. He killedNeal to show he’s serious. They handed over their guns, and Maggie and Jesus returned to the Hilltop. She promptly killed a Savior. “Saviors stole one of ours on the road. We’re not even but it’s a start.” She later wrote a message, letting the Saviors know that she had 38 more of their people.

Another Savior crew was at the Kingdom, wanting them to hand over Ezekiel. But Ezekiel created a distraction, helping his people escape. He locked the gates, locking himself into the Kingdom with the Saviors, and told Carol to save everyone like she saved him.

Eugene visited Gabriel at the Sanctuary, and “dropped” the keys to a vehicle, so Gabriel could escape.

Negan arrived at Alexandria. He and Carl had a heart-to-heart talk (their scenes are always amazing.) Negan wanted Rick dead because Rick left Negan with no option but to die. Carl offered his life in exchange for everyone’s — and in exchange for peace. But Carl was really buying time for his people to escape. Explosions were set off and Carl took off, escaping. After Carl escaped, Rick arrived and he and Negan got into a knock-down-drag-out fight. Rick finally escaped and found Michonne. Together they went into the sewers, where the people were hiding. They found Maggie, Jesus, Rosita, Tara…and then Carl. And that was when Carl revealed that he had been bitten.