Westminster Dog Show 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

We know that the 2018 Winter Olympics are ongoing, but there are hundreds of good doggos that demand your attention on Monday and Tuesday night at the 2018 Westminster Dog Show.

On Monday, coverage will air from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Nat Geo Wild (selected live coverage of breed judging and Masters Obedience Championship), and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 (Group competitions). On Tuesday, coverage will air from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Nat Geo Wild (selected live coverage of breed judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries), and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 (Group competitions and Best in Show). A complete schedule can be found here.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live simulcast of both Nat Geo Wild and Fox Sports 1 by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services: FuboTV, DirecTV Now or Sling TV.

Here’s everything you need to know about what these services provide, and how to sign up for free to watch the 2018 Westminster Dog Show:

Fubo TV

Though it originally started as a streaming service aimed at international sports fans, Fubo TV has grown into a major contender among the OTT streaming companies, as it now includes a handful of both sports and entertainment channels, including both Nat Geo Wild and Fox Sports 1. Here’s everything you need to know about Fubo TV:

Total Channels Included: Fubo Premier: 70-plus, depending on local channels available, including Nat Geo Wild and FS1. You can find the complete channel list here.

Price: Fubo Premier: $19.99 per month for the first two months, and $39.99 per month after that.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; Cloud-DVR is included, while extra DVR space is an extra $9.99 per month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the Fubo TV webiste and select “Start Your Free Trial.” After creating an account, select your channel package–Nat Geo Wild and FS1 are included in the main bundle, “Fubo Premier”–and any other extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the Fubo TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and navigate to the channel you want to start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the Fubo TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, AndroidTV, Android phones and tablets, and iPads and iPhones. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages. While Fox Sports 1 is included in every bundle, you’ll need to go with either the “Go Big” or “Gotta Have It” bundle if you also want Nat Geo Wild. Here’s everything you need to know about DTV Now:

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | FS1 is included in every package, while Nat Geo Wild is in “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It”. You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “YESNOW” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package and add the free Fire TV if you want to prepay two months. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the DirecTV Now website, then either navigate to your desired channel to watch live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Sling TV

The first to dive in to the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV remains the lowest price point if you’re planning on keeping a service for the long term. The downside is that you won’t get as many channels as the other streaming services unless you include a bunch of add-ons, but if you’re looking to keep things basic, the Sling Blue base package will get you both Fox Sports 1 and Nat Geo Wild. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange: 25-plus | Sling Blue: 45-plus, including FS1 and Nat Geo Wild | Sling Orange + Blue: Everything from both Sling Orange and Sling Blue | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Sling Orange: $20 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange, or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and select the channel you want to start watching live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.