Who Gets Eliminated On Tonight’s Episode of ‘The Bachelor’ 2018?

If you want to know who reportedly gets eliminated on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, you’ve come to the right place. But, for those of you who do not want any spoilers about tonight’s show, the finale or the reported winner this season, turn back now. DO NOT continue reading if that’s the case.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the overnight dates. Kendall Long, Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham are the remaining three women vying for Arie Luyendyk’s love, but only two out of the three women make it to the finale. According to Reality Steve, Long gets eliminated before the finale.

Last week on The Bachelor, Luyendyk participated in the hometown dates and he started off with Long in Los Angeles, California. In his People blog, Luyendyk recalled, “I can whole-heartedly say that I have never dated anyone like Kendall before. That’s one of the great parts of being the Bachelor: you meet women who are so different from the people you usually date. Kendall is quirky, intelligent, fun, and definitely the only woman in the world who’d take me on a date to her taxidermy studio … Just like Kendall, the studio was surprising, weird, and wonderful.” While Luyendyk was very fond of Long, he also admitted that he had a more delayed connection with her than his bonds with the other women, explaining that, “Compared to the other remaining women, we had a bit of a late start. This was actually our first one-on-one. Because of this, it was important for me to tell her that I was falling for her. For me, our relationship had blossomed far beyond our extreme physical chemistry and into something more.” Apparently, the chemistry with Long wasn’t as intense as with Kufrin and Burnham.

On tonight’s fantasy suite date, Luyendyk and Long reportedly have a great night. ABC reported that, “A sun-splashed day of buggy riding amid the sand dunes with Kendall leads to a serious dinner conversation where the vulnerable bachelorette opens up about her fear of being the “novelty girl,” the “quirky” one that men may like to date but not take seriously. After Arie assures her that he sees their relationship as special, Kendall confesses her real feelings toward Arie.”

Luyendyk has admitted to People that he falls in love with two women this season on the show. Unfortunately for Long, she is not the one for Luyendyk. For those who would like to know who reportedly ends up with Luyendyk after the finale, read on below.

Reality Steve has reported that on the finale episode of the show, Luyendyk proposes to Becca Kufrin and she accepts. But, it isn’t a happy ending for Kufrin. At some point, Luyendyk has second thoughts and realizes he wants to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham. Reality Steve has stated that Luyendyk breaks up with Kufrin in order to pursue Burnham, but there has not been any word of an engagement to Burnham. Fans will get to see the heartbreaking ordeal as it unfolds on the show.