‘American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja’: How to Watch Online via Live Stream

American Ninja Warrior is back with a new version of the show called Ninja vs. Ninja, airing tonight, March 1, on USA at 9pm ET/PT. The show runs similarly to last season but with some key differences.

First and foremost, while teams will still consist of three athletes (one woman and two men) each race will now be worth just one point. The best of five races wins. Previously, we only saw one heat on the extended course in each episode, now, the course will expand from six to nine obstacles once we’ve got our final matchup.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch USA Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Sling TV: USA Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch USA live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including USA Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: USA Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch USA live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

In addition to being able to watch USA Network live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via USANetwork.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the USA app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV, Hulu or FuboTV credentials to do that.

Preview

In a recent interview, Executive Producer Brian Richardson opened up about why the show’s name has changed to Ninja vs. Ninja from Team Ninja Warrior. Richardson said, “Research showed that some fans were confused and thought it was teen ninja. And even loyal ANW fans were not always aware of the show, or how to find it. With the new name, we’re more closely aligning ourselves with the name people know, American Ninja Warrior. It now reflects what the show really is all about: The best athletes from American Ninja Warrior, racing each other down the course.”

Fans will also notice a better general display of the course. The races were filmed at night this go around, with new graphics, and LED screen introductions for competitors.

This season has been a long time coming. Ninjas started promoting the shows heavily beginning in October and it’s hard to believe the day is finally here. The superteams that will come together tonight include Team Ronin, Party Time, and the Tri-Hards. There are also the Young Bloods and the All-American Ninjas. Unfortunately, we’ll be missing out on some of our favorite ninjas like Jessie Graff, Joe Marovsky, and Drew Dreschel.