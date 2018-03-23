Angele on ’60 Days In’ & Girlfriend Gabrielle’s Relationship

On this past season of 60 Days In, writer and poet Angele went undercover as an inmate in Fulton County Jail. Angele, who is a lesbian, ended up getting into a romantic relationship with fellow inmate Gabrielle. The two engaged in sexual activity together and this results in Angele letting down her guard too much.

Upon entering jail, Angele received a ton of attention because of her good looks and masculine energy. She was called a “stud”. Angele made friends and earned respect from the inmates quickly. But, as time went on, Angele began to participate in illegal activity like doing drugs. Angele truly began to take on the identity of an inmate and she admitted that to production.

When Angele got closer to girlfriend Gabrielle, producers started to wonder if she had revealed her true identity to Gabrielle. In one of her interviews with production, Angele implied that she had, indeed, let Gabrielle in on her secret. She blew her cover, which put the entire program at risk. With Angele revealing this information, she was immediately removed from the jail, which aroused suspicion. In response, Gabrielle revealed to the other prisoners that Angele was undercover. Colonel Adger, the head of the jail, had to act fast, as the news began to spread. He soon pulled out all of the remaining contestants from the jail. The participants were confused as to why they were released early and Adger had to let them in on what happened. On tonight’s reunion episode of the show, Angele comes face to face with each of them.

Growing up, Angele was raised in a tough neighborhood and some of her friends were in and out of jail. Angele told A&E that her mother inspired her to make something of herself. She went to college on a full-ride scholarship and today, she is an aspiring writer. Through being on the show, Angele has said that she hopes to understand what her friends have gone through over the years.

Because of Angele’s actions in blowing her cover, the news outbreak put a target on fellow participant Stephanie’s back. When Angele first heard that her girlfriend had spilled the beans to others about her being undercover, she couldn’t believe Gabrielle would divulge her secret to others. Angele did maintain that being with Gabrielle was work the risk she took and she stated on the show that she and Gabrielle would continue to be together.

Angele recently took to Instagram and welcomed haters to criticize her for her decision. She wrote, “In the end we are all experiments. We live and we will die. Spend your time trying to love more. Rather than judge.” She then added, “Bring all the hate messages and all the hate comments … I’ve always been fueled off of hate and pain … So for all the trolls you are giving me power. So I must thank you. I embrace hate just as much as I embrace love. Either way it goes every nasty message I get means I’m on your minds. Keep me there. I’m enjoying this. I truly am.”

Angele also confessed online that, “I fell in love for the first time in my life. Shockingly In a damn jail cell. But, ya know what I’d do it all over again. Call me names … I’ll take it. But, I ain’t apologizing to no body. I love who I love. I am who I am. If you love it you love it! If you hate it you hate it …” On tonight’s reunion episode, Angele reveals that she is still in communication with Gabrielle.