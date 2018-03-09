Angele on ’60 Days In’ Risks the Program With Inmate Gabrielle

On this season of 60 Days In, writer and poet Angele goes undercover as an inmate in Fulton County jail. Angele, who is a lesbian, strikes up a romantic relationship with fellow inmate Gabrielle. The two engage in sexual activity together and are considered an item.

Upon entering the jail, Angele received a ton of attention, based on her good looks and masculine energy. She made friends and earned respect quickly. As time went on, Angele began to participate in illegal activity like doing drugs. Angele truly began to take on the identity of an inmate.

As Angele got closer to girlfriend Gabrielle, producers began to wonder if she had revealed her true identity to Gabrielle. In one of her interviews with production, Angele implied that she had, indeed, let Gabrielle in on her secret. With Angele revealing this information, it puts the program in jeopardy, along with the other inmates inside the jail. Tonight’s episode is titled “Cover Blown” and the official Xfinity synopsis reads, “A participant gets removed from the program after intentionally breaking their cover with an inmate; Stephanie fears that Gabrielle will not keep a secret; Alan tries to buy meth.”

Growing up, Angele was raised in a tough neighborhood and some of her friends were in and out of jail. Angele told A&E that her mother inspired her to make something of herself. She went to college on a full-ride scholarship and today, she is an aspiring writer. Through being on the show, Angele has said that she hopes to understand what her friends have gone through over the years. Unfortunately, with her actions going against what Colonel Adger has set out to achieve, it’s hard to say what inside information Angele may be able to provide.

For those who would like to watch 60 Days In, but you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch a live stream of the A&E network online.

