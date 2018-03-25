‘Billions’ Season 3 Premiere Live Stream: How To Watch Online Without Cable

Tonight, Season 3 of Billions will premiere on Showtime at 10pm ET/PT. The new season begins where it left off, with Chuck Rhoades in a likely fleeting position of power. In their review, the Hollywood Reporter writes, “I called Billions a poker game earlir, but the series is really much more like an inverted boxing match, with Axe and Chuck as wild-swinging heavyweights who spend the majority of their time posturing in the corner spitting in buckets with their respective teams and then move to the center of the ring for 10 seconds of boxing before retreating for more posturing.”

Warning, spoilers ahead for the first five episodes of Season 3 of Billions!.

Season 3 of Billions will shift its focus away from Chuck and Axe’s contentious relationship. And while many people think Axe is the one facing the bigger issues after his arrest and with a trial looming, Chuck will also face tremendous pressure because of impending political changes.

And what about the show’s more intimate moments, which were largely missing from season two? The Hollywood Reporter writes, “Chuck and wife Wendy (Maggie Siff) are in an uncomfortable detente and if you feel like the show has strayed too far from the kinky BDSM kick of the first season, you’re about to get lucky.”

Clancy Brown has been cast as the new Attorney General this season, as has John Malkovich. The latter will play Russian billionaire Grigor Andolov. Mike Birbiglia has also been cast as a “socially uncomfortable billionaire ‘venture philanthropist who enters the AxeCap sphere. Both Brown and Birbiglia are good fits on the show.'”

Speaking to Forbes recently, showrunner Brian Koppelman shared, “This season is distilled down to its essence. All the reasons we loved the first two seasons really come to a head and each of these characters finds themselves in a situation that calls for them to access parts of themselves and talents they didn’t even know they had. Each is performing a high-wire act and there’s no guarantee they’ll make it to the other side.”

Caught in the middle of Chuck and Axe is Wendy, played by Maggie Siff, who has pledged to stand by Axe as his performance coach, but promises to be open with her husband.

Asia Kate Dillon’s Taylor will also be getting more screentime this season, as she finds herself in a position of trading funds and assets. Taylor is a gender non-binary character, preferring the pronouns they, them, and their. Dillon also has a non-binary gender identity. Speaking about the role to Forbes, Koppleman explains, “We thought it would be a fascinating collision to include a person that is part of a culture that is not normally walking the halls of Axe Capital, that has skills that are very valuable to Axe, and seeing him become interested in Taylor on an intellectual level, despite the outer package not being what he’s accustomed to. We deepened and continued to grow Taylor’s character for this season.”

Be sure to tune into the season 3 premiere of Billions tonight on Showtime at 10pm ET/PT.