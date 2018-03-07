‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Release Time: When Will It Be on Netflix? [Times Around the World]

Netflix is finally bringing Jessica Jones back for Season 2 tonight, and fans can’t wait to see what’s happening next in this Marvel universe show. All 13 episodes in the series will be released all at once, just in time for you to binge all the episodes, on Thursday, March 8. But exactly what time should you start looking for the newest season of Jessica Jones? Historically, all Netflix shows become available at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on the release date, and the series is released simultaneously in its entirety around the world. Jessica Jones will be following this tradition tonight. No one gets to see Netflix original shows early depending on where they live. Everyone can start watching at the same time.

So if you’re counting the hours until Jessica Jones is released, you won’t have to count much longer. Jessica Jones will release on Thursday, March 8 at the following times all around the world, including different U.S. time zones:

In the U.S. (March 8):

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (March 7)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (March 7)

Additional Times Outside the U.S. (March 8):



5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

You can see more times at the Time Converter here. It’s important to note that any time is subject to change without warning. If you notice that Jessica Jones is released early, let us know in the comments below. To stream the series, just click here to go to the title’s Netflix page.

Season 2 will not disappoint fans. The first five episodes were phenomenal, and the mystery from this season will definitely keep you intrigued. Here are some excited fans talking about the new season:

Jessica Jones Season 2 comes out tomorrow. It’s over for all of you pic.twitter.com/9Mpmns96J3 — darren (@_dzzelaada) March 7, 2018

Jessica Jones TOMORROW!!! — Molly (@MollyRitaShuff) March 7, 2018

Don't know how productive I'm gonna be in work tomorrow when I'll just want to go home and watch #JessicaJones … — BadassSinceAlways (@samwillimer) March 7, 2018

I'm looking forward to season two of #JessicaJones. The first season's tone was perfect. — Sergio Pereira (@sergiowrites) March 7, 2018

I can’t wait to watch @Marvel ‘s @JessicaJones tomorrow when I get home from work. — james finneran (@jjpf80) March 7, 2018

