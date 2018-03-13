Maci Bookout to Appear on ‘Naked and Afraid’ & Farrah Abraham Speaks Out

Teen Mom OG is currently in its 7th season and Naked and Afraid just premiered its 9th season yesterday. Now, the two are having a cross-over event, as Teen Mom OG Maci Bookout is reportedly appearing on an episode of Naked and Afraid, according to In Touch Weekly. The Ashleys Round Up has reported that Bookout participates in a celebrity edition of the show and once source revealed that, “Maci spent a great deal of time training for the show before she left. She got to bring a few extra ‘personal’ items than the typical contestant on the show, but other than that, she didn’t get a lot of special treatment.” Cafe Mom has reported that Bookout will only have to spend three days in the wilderness, instead of the normal 21 days.

Another source has stated that Bookout’s Teen Mom OG contract will not be affected by being a part of Naked and Afraid. The source explained that, “Because this show has nothing to do with Maci’s life as a teen parent, it was not a problem for her to do it. It doesn’t matter that it’s not a Viacom-owned show.” Recently, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham had to part ways with the show because of her continued involvement in the porn industry, along with her treatment of the show’s production staff, according to executive producer Morgan Freeman. Hearing about Bookout’s on-screen nude gig, Abraham found it ironic that Bookout’s participation was fully accepted by MTV. Abraham’s response was that, “The irony of this is hilarious. Hopefully she has fun on her pornographic show; [it] sounds tragic.” Abraham has launched a $5 million lawsuit against Viacom, after her exit from the show, and recently she spoke out about the suit on Instagram, writing, “Stand up for what is right so we all can be treated better and have a better world, if you want to continue this bad cycle then stay away from me & my family. Start treating people better being racist, sexist, hate crimes, discriminatory, sexual harassment it’s awful and stop impacting generations with the hateful culture it’s wrong & will always be wrong #illegal.”

In leaving MTV, Abraham wrote the following message on her social media. Abraham firmly stated, “Never apologize for being an ambitious, confident, and strong minded women, as I become the best Farrah I can be, I won’t let a man or network be little me, try to break me, lie about who I am to my core, I’m bullied, surrounded & hurt by all the manipulation, I no longer will allow as a protective mother this vulgar behavior, these crews aren’t trust worthy this “mtv family” is a disgusting gang of power tripping failed producers & executives who have failed. Thank you for canceling my dating show, purposely provoking made up hate to try to limit my episodes your actions have consequences like Teen Mom should have made you aware. I am the moment, the best story line, the Best Farrah I can be, and it’s disgusting, horrible that Viacom, Larry, Morgan & cast members over the 10 years I’ve worked with them always plot, schemes, spew their false, jealousy, hateful, discrimination & harass someone for their sexual freedoms. I will no longer allow this hateful horrible show around my family, it’s sad producers ruin their top leading networks show because they let their ego, politics, hate, discrimination & horrible sexual harassment behavior ruin a show … I don’t conduct myself like Viacom’s horrible disgusting ethics & I certainly am raising my daughter to treat people better then MTV’s horrible behavior, our next generation should learn to love humans & treat each other with kindness.”

On tonight’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Bookout’s eldest son, Bentley, helps her prepare a bit for outdoor survival. Bookout reveals that her filming will take place in Nicaragua. She then asks son Bentley his thoughts on her being a part of Naked and Afraid. Bentley says he’s scared for his mom to go and says he doesn’t think she’s going to make it. He also worries that her partner on the show will tap out and give up. Bookout smiles and said that she can survive without a man. She also says that everyone needs to be able to count on themselves in life. So far, there has been no word of who Bookout’s partner turns out to be on her Naked and Afraid episode.