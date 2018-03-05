Oscars 2018 Performers: Who Is Performing at the Academy Awards Tonight?

Tonight is the 2018 Oscars and just as the night is about actors in Hollywood, it is also about the achievements in directing, music, costumes, and many other categories. One big category is Best Song. Performers take the stage to deliver musical performances to represent each nominee in the category. Get to know about each of the performers taking the stage tonight for each of the nominated songs and have a listen to all the music ready to be heard during the show.

“Mighty River” from Mudbound – Music and Lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson



Mary J. Blige is set to take the stage tonight for her song “Mighty River”. She has taken home nine Grammy Awards, but has never picked up an Oscar. When on the red carpet tonight, she praised E! red carpet host Ryan Seacrest, who has been dealing with backlash, following allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied. The E! network and his Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host, Kelly Ripa, have been standing by his side in support.

“Mystery of Love” from Call Me by Your Name – Music and Lyrics by Sufjan Stevens



Sufjan Stevens is taking the stage tonight for a performance of “Stand Up for Something.” Stevens is a singer and songwriter, whose music made its debut in 2000 and he has released several albums throughout his career.

“Remember Me” from Coco – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez



Gael Garcia Bernal, Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade are reportedly performing “Remember Me” from the animated movie Coco. Bernal is quite accomplished, as an actor, director, singer, producer and model from Guadalajara, Mexico, according to The Sun.

“Stand Up for Something” from Marshall – Music by Diane Warren; Lyrics by Common and Diane Warren



Common and Andra Day are performing this song, according to The Sun UK, and Common, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., is the only one of this year’s performers who has already won an Academy Award. He previously picked up a win for the song “Glory” from the movie Selma. Common, who is also an actor, started a successful rap career in 1992.

“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman – Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul



Keala Settle is taking on the inspiring song “This Is Me”, from the movie The Greatest Showman. The messages behind The Greatest Showman are truly heartwarming, and Settle’s portrayal of “the bearded lady” is empowering. Prior to joining the cast of The Greatest Showman, she predominantly appeared on Broadway, even being nominated for a Tony award.

The Oscars air tonight on the ABC network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host, for the second consecutive year in a row. The Shape Of Water is up for the most nominations tonight, honored in 13 categories.