‘American Idol’ 2018 Top 10 Results: Who Was Saved & Who Was Eliminated?

Tonight, the top 10 winners of American Idol 2018 were revealed on the results show and we have the full rundown on the episode, along with who was saved and who was eliminated. Last night, the top 14 contestants performed in hopes of moving on in the competition. Which of them made it through in the competition?

Maddie Poppe was the first contestant to receive their results tonight and host Ryan Seacrest let her know that she had made it into the top 10. That’s right. Poppe is going through and she immediately followed up the results with a performance of the song “Walk Like an Egyptian” by The Bangles. Michelle Sussett was next up to find out whether she was definitely in the top 10 or not and she took the stage in head-to-toe sequins. Sussett was not an immediate win for the top 10, so she had to perform for the judges and she decided to go with an original song called “I Am a Dreamer”. Just before singing, Sussett told the audience that she wants them all to be dreamers as well. The judges said they were so proud of Sussett and her performance.

Next up was Marcio Donaldson, who was also not immediately in the top 10. And so, he performed for the judges, singing Nick Jonas’ song “Jealous”, in hopes of being picked. Unfortunately, his performance wasn’t that well-received by judge Luke Bryan. Upon hearing the news, Donaldson became emotional.

Cade Foehner was the next contestant to be met with results on the show and he walked side-by-side with host Seacrest, up to the stage, to receive his news. Fortunately, Foehner was told that he was in the top 10. Garrett Jacobs was the next perform to find out his voting results. And America decided that he would need to perform for his rite of passage into the top 10. Jacobs decided to perform “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater. The crowd cheered for Jacobs and the judges felt it was a great song choice, though they also said it was the best that Jacobs has sounded.

After Jacobs’ set and a commercial break, Gabby Barrett was told that she was moving on and into the top 10. Celebrating her win, she performed Miranda Lambert’s song “Little Red Wagon”. Dennis Lorenzo followed Barrett’s performance, after finding out that he hadn’t made it into the top 10, based on America’s votes. With that, Lorenzo said, “It’s time to change their minds.” And so, he performed “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell.