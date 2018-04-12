Gene Shroeder & Angelo D’Alessandro, ‘Flip Wars’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A &E’s newest series, Flip Wars, follows professional house flippers as they turn shabby houses into fabulous homes. The show stars Gene Shroeder and Angelo D’Alessandro, who are known as some of the most successful house flippers in Florida.

Here’s what you need to know about Gene Shroeder and Angelo D’Alessandro.

1. They Formed ‘Bank on It!’

Gene and Angelo formed ‘Bank on It!’, a buying and selling company in Florida. According to Cross Roads Today, the team flips about 10-15 properties a month.

Cross Roads Today writes, “They specialize in buying sale-priced properties including wholesale deals, bank owned properties, pre-foreclosure, short sales, probate, bad tenant, and seriously damaged real estate.”

The Bank on It website reads, “At Bank On It! we specialize in investment and wholesale real estate. We are the premier resource for sale-priced properties including wholesale deals, bank owned properties, pre-foreclosure, short sales, probate, bad tenant, and seriously damaged real estate.”

2. D’Alessandro Has a Background in Financial Planning

‌On Flip Wars, Gene Shroeder and Angelo D’Alessandro, who are two of South Florida’s top real estate investors, find homes to flip in what’s called a “ghost flip”, where buyers invest in homes they’ve never seen. Shroeder has been buying and selling properties in Florida since 1997.

Gene and Angelo began working together over ten years ago. D’Alessandro has a background in financial planning and insurance.

3. Both Attended College in Florida

Schroeder graduated from Florida State University. He has spent his downtime helping non-profits and young businesses grow.

D’Alessandro, meanwhile, graduated from the University of Florida.

He has a background in financial planning and insurance. He runs the Helping Kids Broward program, which, in the words of Cross Roads Today, “brings clothes, food, and gifts to schools in Southern Florida.”

4. They’re Known for the Reality Show ‘Those Flipping Guys’

‘Flip Wars’ won’t be Shroeder’s only reality series. He and D’Alessandro are also part of ‘TFG’, a reality show based on the men renovating and flipping homes that can be rented out.

The website’s ‘About’ page reads, “The Those Flipping Guys (TFG) show is based on two very successful real estate investors, Gene Schroeder and Angelo D’Alessandro, who started flipping houses in Florida over 14 years ago. This show is not scripted and shows actual properties being purchased to wholesale to other investors, fixed for resale, or renovated for rental income. Episodes feature TFG and how they help other investors earn an extra $20-30k by flipping a single home in their spare time or help more dedicated investors flip several homes in a year and earn over six figures.”

The men are clearly doing well for themselves, and are followed by over 18k people on their Instagram page.

5. Schroeder Posted About the Show for Its Premiere

To celebrate the show’s premiere, Schroeder took to social media to get friends and fans excited. On Wednesday afternoon, he wrote, “Please don’t forget to tune in tonight at 10 pm on A&E!”

Friends showed their support for Schroeder, writing things like, “I set it to record the series this morning!!” and “Can’t wait!”