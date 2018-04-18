GLAAD Media Awards 2018 Los Angeles Live Stream: How to Watch Logo Channel Online

The GLAAD Media Awards 2018, on the Logo TV channel, airs tonight. For those who may not have cable or are unable to watch their television, there are several live stream options available. In addition to live stream instructions, read on for the details on what time the event airs, what to expect during the show, and the award winners.

GLAAD AWARDS SHOW DATE & TIME: The awards show was held and taped on April 12, 2018, but will air on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The show airs from 8 – 9:05 p.m. ET/PT, with an encore showing at 3:30 a.m. ET/PT.

GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS 2018 TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the Logo network. Be sure to check your local cable listings to locate what channel the network airs on in your area.

LOGO CHANNEL LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the Logo channel live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

DirecTV Now: Logo is included in the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” channel bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch Logo live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: For Logo, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base package, then add the “Comedy Extra” add-on for. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any or all of those packages, and you can then watch Logo live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

HOST: Wanda Sykes is the host of this year’s awards and she is a previous award winner. In 2010, she took home the Stephen F. Kolzak Award. At the awards show, Sykes poked fun at the attendees this year, joking about presenter Halle Berry, saying, “Halle Berry is here…thanks for making everyone look ugly,” according to Deadline.

GLAAD AWARD RECIPIENTS: Britney Spears has earned the Vanguard Award this year and Ricky Martin presented her with the honor. He showed great excitement in presenting the award, calling Spears a friend of his. When introducing her, Martin gushed over the pop star, saying that, “She could be one of those stars with a huge LGBTQ following that says nothing and does nothing, but instead she uses her platform to remind audiences around the globe and intolerance is unacceptable … Britney made a significant difference in accelerating acceptance with LGBTQ people, and tonight I am honored to present it to an artist, a fighter, and a friend.”

When addressing the crowd, Spears appeared to be nervous, but her words seemed to really touch everyone in the room. Spears stated, “I feel like our society has always put such an emphasis on what’s normal. And to be different is always seen as unusual or seen as strange. But to be accepted unconditionally and to be able to express yourself as an individual through art is such a blessing … Events like this, the one we are attending here tonight, show the world that we’re not alone. We can all join hands together here and know that we are all beautiful. And we can lift each other up and show our gifts without hesitation.” She then added that, “Being a mother has shown what it means to love unconditional. And you all in this room throughout my career have shown me what it means to be loved unconditionally. It’s such an honor to be here. Thank you so much GLAAD and thank you to the LGBTQ community and all my friends and fans.” Spear’s boyfriend Sam Asghari was at her side that night at the event.

According to People, Spears earned the Vanguard Award for her “promoting equality and acceptance as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.” The crowd was so energized after her speech that when she left the stage, host Sykes joked, “Britney broke the damn show! Everybody lost their minds!”

Ryan Murphy and the entire cast of the play “The Boys In The Band” revival honors actor Jim Parsons with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award. The play is on a limited run through August 2018. On stage, picking up the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, Parsons said that, “It is an irony, if not quite a sad irony, that I am free to live openly as a gay man working in Hollywood today without even having to know about Stephen and those like him, for the very reason that these people did fight, struggle, and make ripples that turned into waves of progress that I surf on today.” In addition to Parsons and Spears, other awards given out during the ceremony included the show This Is Us winning best drama series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine taking home best comedy and A Fantastic Woman winning best film in limited release.