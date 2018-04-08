How Long Is ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Episode 15 Tonight?

Tonight’s episode of The Walking Dead, Season 8 Episode 15, will begin at its normal time of 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) But just how long will the episode be? A couple weeks ago, fans were really disappointed when they thought they were going to get a two-hour episode of The Walking Dead, but instead the second hour was actually a sneak peek episode of a new series called The Terror. Well, tonight fans won’t have to worry about an unpleasant surprise like that. The episode “Worth” will be slightly longer than normal, but it won’t be two hours long.

Tonight’s episode of The Walking Dead will be an extra 15 minutes long. The episode will air from 9 p.m. Eastern to 10:15 p.m. That means Talking Dead will begin at 10:15 p.m. Eastern and last until 11:15 p.m. Of course, that doesn’t mean we’re necessarily getting a full extra 15 minutes. As with previous longer episodes, at least some of those extra 15 minutes will include commercial time.

Despite being a little longer, this definitely isn’t the longest episode in the history of The Walking Dead. The midseason premiere was 83 minutes long, ending at 10;23 p.m. Eastern. In fact, the show has gotten into the habit lately of having slightly longer episodes. The December midseason finale, for example, lasted 88 minutes (five minutes longer than the midseason premiere.) In Season 7, the midseason premiere was 73 minutes long. Even the Season 8 premiere was 67 minutes long, giving fans an extra seven minutes of runtime.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “With the threat of the Saviors still looming, Aaron continues searching for allies; Daryl and Rosita take action and confront an old friend.” We know that with Negan returning to the Sanctuary last week, we will likely see a confrontation between him and Simon at some point. Will Dwight be able to avoid being caught in the middle?

By the way, if you’re hoping that The Walking Dead Season 8 finale, which airs next week, will be longer than usual then you’re going to be disappointed. Next week’s finale is only an hour long, airing from 9 p.m. Eastern to 10 p.m. That’s because Fear The Walking Dead‘s premiere will air immediately after the finale ends. Morgan will make his first appearance on Fear, so that will be a good reason to tune in. And in that way, it will almost be like a new episode of The Walking Dead. We’re very interested in seeing how the show transitions Morgan into the new series and what storylines he’ll be interacting in. Fear The Walking Dead has improved every season, and some fans now say that the show is arguably just as good or even better than The Walking Dead.