‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 10 Live Stream: How to Watch RHONY Online

The Real Housewives of New York City return tonight for season 10, bringing more drama than ever. Relationships are in limbo, a marriage has ended and friendships are tested. Get to know all about what to expect for the first couple of episodes, what time the show airs, and how to watch the show online via live stream below.

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The show premieres tonight, on April 4, 2018. It airs from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday nights.

TV CHANNEL: The Real Housewives shows always air on the Bravo network. Find the Bravo channel on your television in your local area.

LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo online, on your phone or on another streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services. And so, you can watch RHONY as it airs live. Each available service costs a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

FuboTV: Bravo is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which costs $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Bravo is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: Bravo is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

For those who would like to catch up on episodes of the show, now and throughout the season, Bravo has them available online. Find currently available episodes, previews and videos here. And, as they become available, season 10 episodes will also be posted here.

RHONY SEASON 10 CAST: The returning housewives for this season include Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer.

PREMIERE EPISODE OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: The premiere episode is titled “Gouls Just Wanna Have Fun” and the plot description reads, “Newly divorced Luann sits down with Dorinda and starts to open up about her relationship with Tom; Bethenny mourns an unexpected death in the family; Carole preps to run the New York City Marathon; Dorinda throws an epic Halloween party.”

EPISODE 2 OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: The second episode for the season is titled “Running Your Mouth.” The episodes description states that, “Sonja makes hurtful accusations about Tinsley’s finances; Dorinda attempts to improve her friendship with Sonja; Carole runs the New York City Marathon after months of training but with a surprising omission in cheering section.”