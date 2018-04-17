‘The Challenge: Champs vs Stars’ Season 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Arian Foster, Daniel “Boobie” Gibson, Brooke Hogan and others join the cast for the third season of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, which premieres on Tuesday, April 17, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. As in previous seasons, the competition will be an eight-week event.

As was the case in the previous two installments of this series, there will be 10 veterans from The Challenge, and 10 stars from outside the show, who will all be competing for a different charity. The big difference in this season, however, is that the two teams will be a blend of both “Champs” and “Stars.”

The “Champs” include Chris “CT” Tamburello, Wes Bergmann, Kaliah Casillas, Tori Deal, Aneesa Ferreira, Shane Landrum, Ashley Mitchell, Tony Raines, Devin Walker and Kam Williams. On the “Stars” side are Drake Bell (actor), Hennessy Carolina (social media personality), Selita Ebanks (model), Jozea Flores (Big Brother 18), Arian Foster (NFL), Daniel “Boobie” Gibson (NBA), Louise Hazel (2012 Olympic heptathlete), Brooke Hogan (TV personality and Hulk Hogan’s daughter), Lil Mama (rapper) and Casper Smart (dancer). Hazel is the only repeat “Star”, as she competed in the first season and made it to the final episode.

For the second season in a row, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, WWE superstar and fellow The Challenge alum, will be the host.