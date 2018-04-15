‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch TWD Online

We’re saying goodbye to The Walking Dead tonight, as Season 8 comes to a close during the finale, which airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMC. It will be a long time before the show returns for Season 9, but in the meantime we can watch Fear the Walking Dead, which will premiere immediately after The Walking Dead ends. We have all the details on how to watch the finale online via live stream. Read on below.

The show will premiere at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMC, and will last for an hour and 10 minutes, ending at 10:10 p.m. Eastern. The premiere of Fear, which features Morgan’s first appearance on the series, will air immediately after and last for an hour and seven minutes. After that, you’ll want to continue watching so you can see Talking Dead as we talk about all the big changes that are coming to the shows.

How to Watch a Live Stream of Tonight’s Finale of ‘The Walking Dead’

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AMC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

DirecTV Now: AMC is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what channel bundle you choose, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: AMC is included in Fubo’s main channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: AMC is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

In addition to being able to watch AMC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via AMC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AMC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Now credentials to do that.

If you miss live streaming the show tonight, your opportunity isn’t over. Full videos of each episode are typically available the day after the show airs, for a limited time, for people with a cable subscription. You can go directly to the episodes here.

And finally, if you don’t mind watching the episode tomorrow after it airs, you have some options for that too. The episode will be available the day after it airs in a variety of formats. (Sometimes, the episode is released earlier than this.) You can find the episode On Demand or on AMC.com here. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can still watch the episode by purchasing it on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Xbox. On Amazon, viewers who pre-order Season 8 of The Walking Dead will receive the episodes the day after they broadcast.

Preparing for Tonight

Tonight the “All Out War” we’ve been waiting for will continue. Negan and Rick are facing off again, despite Michonne’s attempt to honor Carl’s wishes and bring peace. She read Carl’s letter to Negan, but he said it was too late, and that was Rick’s fault. And for certain, Rick put even his own life at grave risk trying to kill Negan, not caring if zombies devoured him in the process. (Extreme grief likely played a role in all that.)

For weeks, we’ve been getting teasers about a future Rick lying against a tree, with a serious wound in his side, his eyes red, looking very sick. Will we finally see what brings that about? We may also finally find out if those future visions were Carl’s or if they were Rick’s as he sat wounded, imagining what Carl had wanted for him.

We’ll all know the answer by the end of tonight.