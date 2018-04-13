‘Rellik’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Online Without Cable

After debuting overseas last year, the BBC television mini-series “Rellik”, which stars Richard Dormer and Jodi Balfour, is set to premiere in the United States on Cinemax on Friday, April 13, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The first season will consist of six episodes, airing weekly at the same time.

Even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch Cinemax on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. With these services, you can either watch Cinemax live as it airs, or you can watch on-demand library content, which will include “Rellik” episodes after they air.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live Cinemax and all of Cinemax’s on-demand library content through Amazon Channels. The Cinemax channel, which costs $9.99 per month, also comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for both Prime and the Cinemax channel, you can watch “Rellik” episodes live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

DirecTV Now: Cinemax is a $5 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages. You can add it to your existing DirecTV Now account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any base package plus Cinemax. Additionally, new subscribers can get $25 off your first three months with promo code “YESNOW3”, so if you sign up for the “Live a Little” package and Cinemax, you would get 60-plus channels, including Cinemax, for just $15 per month for the first three months.

Once signed up, you can watch Cinemax and “Rellik” episodes live, or you can watch on-demand content. You can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app. Additionally, you can also use your DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch via HBO Go.

Hulu: Cinemax is a $9.99 per month add-on that can be added to any of Hulu’s packages, which start as low as $7.99 per month. You can add it to your existing account, or you can sign up right here. Once signed up, you can then watch “Rellik” episodes on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV: Cinemax is a $10 per month add-on that can be added to either of Sling TV’s base packages. You can add it to your existing Sling TV account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any package plus Cineamx.

Once signed up, you can watch Cinemax and “Rellik” episodes live or on-demand. You can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

Created and mostly written by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, whose previous work includes critically acclaimed shows such as “Fleabag” and “The Missing” among other things, “Rellik” is a drama about the hunt for a serial killer, led by DCI Gabriel Markham (Dormer), who survived a previous attack from said serial killer, and DI Elaine Shepard (Balfour).

It may sound like your typical police procedural, but it comes with a significant twist. As the title of the series would suggest, it plays out in reverse, starting with the police shooting the suspected killer and moving backwards chronologically in “Memento“-like fashion.

“Playing with story and structure and trying to find new ways to tell stories is something we’re fascinated by, so it started there,” Williams said. “But we didn’t want it to be a technical exercise so we had to ask ourselves why you’d tell a story that way. It became clear quite quickly that it was all about motive. That things happen for a reason and those reasons lie in the past. So, what happens when you start at the end and find your way back to the past sounded like an interesting thing to explore.”

Released on BBC One in September, the first season of “Rellik” has received eight reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with five of them being positive.