‘Vice’ Season 6 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The sixth season of HBO’s documentary series, “Vice”, will premiere on Friday, April 6, at 11 p.m. ET/PT and will consist of 35 episodes.

Even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch HBO on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. With these services, you can either watch live HBO, or you can watch on-demand content, allowing you to watch “Vice” episodes after they air.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand library through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for both Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch “Vice” live as it airs, or you can watch any past episode from each of the first five seasons on-demand. You can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

DirecTV Now: HBO is a $5 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages. You can add it to your existing DirecTV Now account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any base package plus HBO, and you can get $25 off your first three months with promo code “YESNOW3”.

Once signed up, you can watch “Vice” live as it airs, while some other episodes will be available on-demand. You can watch or on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app. Additionally, you can also use your DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch via HBO Go.

Sling TV: HBO is a $15 per month add-on that can be added to either of Sling TV’s base packages. You can add it to your existing Sling TV account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any package plus HBO.

Once signed up, you can watch “Vice” live as it airs, while some other episodes will be available on-demand. You can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

The first episode features “The Wire” star Michael Kenneth Williams taking a deeper look at the juvenile justice system. It is titled “Raised in the System”:

Other episodes will include Elle Reeve‘s coverage of white supremacy in America and Antonia Hylton‘s chronicling Chicago gang violence. Deadline.com’s Greg Evans provided a look at what else you can expect to see in Season 6:

Isobel Yeung looks inside the chaos and rebirth of societies across the Middle East, from Yemen and Libya to Iran and Iraq. Gianna Toboni continues coverage of civil rights and documents the ongoing threats to Rohingya refugees who remain stateless and are at risk of repatriation to Myanmar. Ben Anderson returns with stories of communities and ethnic groups displaced by violence and now fighting for a home in contested lands from Afghanistan to the Central African Republic.

There are a total of 35 episodes, which is an increase of five over Season 5.