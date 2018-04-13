‘Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Online

Former The Daily Show writer and People of Earth actor Wyatt Cenac is making the move to late-night TV as the host of Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, a comedic docu-series that offers “questionable solutions to unquestionable problems.” The debut season premieres Friday, April 13, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT and is scheduled to consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

Cenac, who was a writer and correspondent for The Daily Show from 2008 through 2012, returns back to the news/comedy mix, only this time as host. Providing a satirical and comedic look at America’s various problems while also offering real solutions, half of the show will feature Cenac on location.

“It felt like it would be very easy to just stay in New York and tell these stories,” Cenac said. “But the problems in New York aren’t necessarily the problems of Ferguson, the problems of Miami. So to really tell this story it was important to go to these places.”

The first season features a significant focus on police and their effect on different communities throughout the United States.

This idea of policing is something we all have a stake in, in a bunch of different ways,” explains Cenac. “There are 18,000 police agencies in this country. There’s no network requiring them to operate according to the same guidelines.”

Also on this project is fellow The Daily Show alum, John Oliver, who executive produces along with Cenac, Ezra Edelman (O.J.: Made in America), Tim Greenberg (The Daily Show, The Detour), David Martin, James Taylor, Jon Thoday (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) and Hallie Haglund (The Daily Show). Haglund also serves as the head writer.