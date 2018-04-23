‘Westworld’ Season 2 Premiere Ending Explained [PHOTOS]

The Season 2 premiere of Westworld was absolutely phenomenal. But that ending is leaving fans talking. Here are clues and photos about what happened, including just what it was that Bernard said at the end. This has major spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Westworld.

Of course, with this being Westworld, we can’t tell you with absolute certainty what the ending means. But we can share photos and clues to help fans make educated guesses. (Which, as we learned in Season 1, might be completely wrong.)

At the very end of the episode, the Delos employees and Bernard finally determined exactly where all the hosts were. They found them all clustered in one area on a map, and followed the map to their location. Along the way, they saw that a tiger had broken through from another sector, which was highly unusual.

When they reached the location, everyone was dumbfounded. They saw a valley that led to a sea that no one knew existed. This western valley and its sea was not on any survey of the park, the Delos employees noted. “It shouldn’t be there.”

We know that Ford was reworking the land very fast to accommodate his new narrative, but the show quickly informs us that there is no way this sea was created by Ford. There’s no way Ford made it without anyone knowing, the Delos employees say. “So where did it come from?”

That’s when they take a closer look and realize that the sea is filled with the dead bodies of hosts. Hundreds of dead hosts.

Here are a series of photos showing exactly what they saw.

Remember, these are host bodies, not people, because they tracked them all on the tablet.

What could have done this? It’s likely that some of the hosts’ brains will have some retrievable video, just like in the beginning of the episode.

The scene is crazy. Why would so many hosts enter this sea that shouldn’t even be there, and drown?

It’s an absolutely beautiful scene. With a shocking discovery.

It’s hard to make out exactly what Bernard says at this point, but it sounds like he says: “I killed them… All of them…”

We’re not given any more clues than this about what happened at this point. How did the hosts die? Who created this giant sea? Did Bernard really do this? Fans are likely going to be coming up with a lot of theories about this, and we will be sharing those theories in this article.

This is a developing story.