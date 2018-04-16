When Does ‘The Walking Dead’ Return for Season 9? Is It Renewed or Canceled?

Tonight is the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead. Fans were terrified about how the season would end and whether they would be left with a cliffhanger. Considering the death count this season (we’re looking at you Carl), fans were really worried about whether any of their favorites would die. And fans that have really enjoyed seeing Negan were concerned that he might die too. But another concern at the top of everyone’s mind is this: just how long do we have to wait for the show to return? When does Season 9 of The Walking Dead premiere? Has the show even been renewed at all, or with lower ratings is there any chance it will be canceled? Here’s what you need to know.

We have good news. The Walking Dead has already been renewed for Season. But unfortunately, it won’t be coming back until late 2018. Three months ago, AMC announced that it was renewing The Walking Dead for a ninth season. Although an exact premiere date hasn’t yet been announced, it will likely take place in mid-to-late October 2018, just like all the previous seasons. The first eight episodes will likely air through late November/early December 2017, with the last eight picking back up around February 2018 through late March or early April, similar to previous seasons. Here are the premiere dates for all the seasons of The Walking Dead:

October 31, 2010 for Season 1

October 16 for Season 2

October 14 for Season 3

October 13 for Season 4

October 12 for Season 5

October 11 for Season 6

October 23 for Season 7

October 22 for Season 8

So it’s a pretty safe bet that we’ll see Season 9 back in mid-October, possibly late October like this season.

As for what will happen in Season 8, we can be assured that at least one of the fan’s favorite characters will likely die. This tends to be the way of life for The Walking Dead. It’s a post-apocalyptic world, and no one is safe. We’ll also see some other big changes. Showrunner Scott Gimple has been elevated to Chief Content Officer for Season 9, overseeing the entire franchise. Angela Kang will now be the showrunner for Season 9. Gimple has hinted that Season 9 will be a big contrast from previous seasons. Some fans are wondering if there will be a time skip. There have also been hints that Heath might finally return. Any and all of these could be really good ideas for the series.