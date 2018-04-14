Why Doesn’t Hallmark Have a New Movie Tonight? When Does ‘Beach House’ Premiere?

If you tuned in to Hallmark because you were expecting a new movie tonight, you might have been a little disappointed to see an encore of a movie you might have already seen instead. But don’t fear, it won’t be too much longer until Hallmark airs a new movie again. In fact, a new spring-themed Hallmark Hall of Fame movie is right around the corner on The Hallmark Channel. Hallmark’s just taking a break for one week and showing some of its best romance movies so fans who missed them can get a chance to catch up.

Next Saturday, on April 28 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark will be showing its next original movie: The Beach House. This is going to be a Hallmark Hall of Fame special starring Minka Kelly, Andie MacDowell, Chad Michael Murray, and Makenzie Vega. Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Cara finds her life spinning out of control, she returns to the scenic Lowcountry to visit her mother. Before long, the rhythms of the island open her heart in wonderful ways as she repairs the family beach house, becomes a bona fide turtle lady, and renews old acquaintances long lost.”

Another synopsis reads: “Caretta ‘Cara’ Rudland thought she’d left her Southern roots and troubled family far behind, but returns to the scenic Lowcountry of her childhood summers after losing her job in Chicago.” This looks like it will be an absolutely lovely movie.

Today, instead of new movies, Hallmark is showing encores of some of its favorites. Today’s marathon is called the “Getting Away With Love Marathon” and it started at 7 a.m. Eastern. For the rest of the day, you can catch Summer Villa at 2 p.m Eastern, Love at the Shore at 5 p.m., Once Upon a Prince at 7 p.m., and Destination Wedding at 9 p.m.

Tomorrow there will be a Yours Truly Marathon on the Hallmark Channel. The movies will include All Things Valentine at 7 a.m. Eastern, Dater’s Handbook at 9 a.m., Royal Matchmaker at 11 a.m., A Royal Winter at 1 p.m., Once Upon a Prince at 3 p.m., Royal Hearts at 5 p.m., and My Summer Prince at 7 p.m.

After next weekend, we’ll have to wait until June to see a new Hallmark movie. At that point, the June Weddings series will begin!