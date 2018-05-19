‘Fahrenheit 451’ Live Stream: Premiere Time & How to Watch Online

The movie that many people have been waiting for is finally premiering on HBO this weekend. Fahrenheit 451 premieres tonight for the first time since its worldwide premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie has mixed reviews, but it’s hard to imagine it won’t be great with Michael B. Jordan headlining the movie, playing the role of Guy Montag. Read on to find out what time the movie begins and how to stream it online.

The movie premieres tonight, Saturday May 19, 2018, at 8 p.m. Eastern. (That is 7 p.m. Central and 9 p.m. Pacific.) The movie lasts for an hour and 45 minutes, so it will end at 9:45 p.m. Eastern. To find out what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on for you in your region. (If you want to watch it on TV and miss the first showing, it will air again on HBO Sunday at 2:05 a.m. Eastern and 7:15 p.m. Eastern, and Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. Eastern. It will also air on HBO2 Monday at 8:35 a.m. Eastern and Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. Eastern.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch HBO on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. With all of these services, you can either watch live HBO, or you can watch any of HBO’s on-demand content, which will include Fahrenheit 451 as soon as Saturday night.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand library through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for both Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch Fahrenheit 451 live as it airs (listing times), or you can watch it on-demand anytime starting Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu: From now through the end of June, Hulu is offering a special deal that allows you to add HBO to an existing or new account for just $4.99 per month.

Once signed up, you can watch Fahrenheit 451 live as it airs (listing times), or you can watch it on-demand anytime. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: HBO is a $5 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages. You can add it to your existing DirecTV Now account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any base package plus HBO. Additionally, new subscribers can get $25 off your first three months with promo code “YESNOW3”, so if you sign up for the “Live a Little” package and HBO, you would get 60-plus channels, including HBO, for just $15 per month for the first three months.

Once signed up, you can watch Fahrenheit 451 live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime. You can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app. Additionally, you can also use your DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch via HBO Go.

Preview

This movie is perfectly timed, considering the current political climate. The basic premise is that in the future, Guy Montag is a “fireman” whose job is working for the central government and extinguishing illegal books. (We’ve seen a similar theme play out as part of the background on Handmaid’s Tale.) Printed words are now considered graffiti and owning a book is a capital offense. Guy and Captain Beatty join forces to destroy any and all printed material. Ray Bradbury wrote this book before the Internet, when the written word on paper was far more sacred. This movie does keep that in mind, modernizing certain plot elements as needed.

You can see a trailer below: