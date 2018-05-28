Why Isn’t ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ on Tonight? When Does It Return?

If you tuned in to watch Fear the Walking Dead tonight, then you’re going to get an unwelcome surprise. Instead of Season 4 Episode 7, you’ll be greeted with an old Jaws moving playing on AMC. What happened to Fear the Walking Dead and when will it return?

Unfortunately, we won’t get a new episode of Fear the Walking Dead tonight. But you won’t have to wait too long until a new episode premieres. Season 4 Episode 7 will air next week on June 3. So you won’t be waiting too long for the show to come back.

The show is taking a week hiatus today because of Memorial Weekend. Next weekend’s episode will be an extra two minutes long, airing from 9 p.m. Eastern to 10:02 p.m. Eastern. And then, of course, we’ll get to watch Talking Dead at 11:03 p.m. Eastern, after Into the Badlands airs.

Last week ended on a big cliffhanger. We found out that Laura/Naomi is now working with the Vultures for some reason. And when John Dorie saw her and he tried to reach her, Alicia freaked out and shot him. Apparently Naomi did something that they feel is unforgivable. I’m going to guess that she was either on the Vultures’ side all along or she moved to their side for some reason. Either that, or she betrayed her current people in order to live.

Whatever happened, her actions probably led to the reason why Madison isn’t with them anymore. We don’t know what happened to Madison, but I’m going to guess that Naomi is somehow responsible. (I still don’t see a good reason why Naomi left John Dorie in the first place, unless she was already connected to the Vultures somehow and didn’t want to get him involved. What do you think?)

Interestingly, Jenna Elfman talked to AMC about that scene at the end of episode 6 and said that things aren’t necessarily as they appear. She said it looks like she was working with the Vultures when she showed up in Madison’s getaway car. (Remember, that car is the one Madison had Alicia pack up in case she decided they needed to leave the stadium.) Elfman told AMC: “I know what it looks like to them (Alicia, Luciana, and Strand.) I did run, but I have a really good explanation.’

The description for next week’s episode, The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now,” reads: “Madison’s decision to help an adversary has unintended consequences; John Dorie’s life hangs in the balance.”

You can see a sneak peek from next week’s episode below: